SQUASH

By DROP SHOT!

Next draw: Comp finals

Wednesday October 29: Jones v Cowhans.

Thursday October 30: Dawes v Hornerys.

Gradings for the next comp will also be held on these nights.

The last two weeks of play saw teams vying for a finals placement but only two teams from each night would be eligible for a finals night entry.

Wednesday night October 15, was round nine.

Some highlights: Marcus Hardy was two up, two down against Brother Brad but then slid home for a match winning set of 15-12. Beth Cannon and Bella Henry went set for set 9-15, 16-14, 15-9, 8-15 then Beth hammered home a 15-11 win.

Noah Brown was in with a chance 14-14 but Nate Markwort won that 16-14 then he stole the show 15-9, 15-11.

Team spots where; Jones up front with 117 points, then Cowhans 85 and Markworts 81, Cogswells 77, M Hardys 76 and B Hardys on 73.

Thursday’s crew:

Highlights: Rising star Will Markwort won a five set epic over tough opponent Chris McQuie, where at two sets even Will pull away to win 15-11.

Mother, daughter Alex and Claire Bayley went on and on until Alex won their fifth set 16-14.

In another massive match Tim Welsh at two sets down 11-15, 11-15 rode a wave home taking the next three17, 15, 15 to opponent Greg Ridges 15, 8, 9. Well done Tim.

Team spots: Dawes were at the helm on 185 points, Hornerys had 176, Jones 164, Acrets 150, Millers 147 and Shaws stayed afloat with 130.

Wednesday October 22

Week 10, last week of play before finals. Highlights; Lindy Cowhan and Kimberly Chudleigh had a hit and run relay where Kimberly won the first, third and fifth sets 15, 15, 15, to Lindys 12,12, 8.

Beth Cannon lost a three setter to Robey McMillan and Shane Moxey gave Noah Brown a good match but Noah won the fourth set battle 15-12.

Results Court one: Cowhans v Cogswells 10 to 11. Ellie v Chris 1-6, Nate Markwort v Bella Henry 6-1.

Court two: Jones v M Hardys 13 to 8. Cooper v Marc 6-1. Lucas Jones v Lucy Robinson 6-1.

Court three: B Hardys v Markworts 8 to 13. Brad v Will 1-6, Bec Jones v Hannah Nixon 5-2.

Thursday evening

Highlights: Sub Tony Trotter put Hunter Bilsborough through his paces but Hunt won set four 15-11, Chris McQuie won a zippy four setter against hard hitter Shanna Nock.

Scott Webb and John Ridley had a veritable marathon match where Scott lost set one 11-15 but won the third 15-10 and fifth 15-11.

Results Court one: Hornerys v Acrets 18 to 23. Sam v Regan 5-2, Alex Doyle v Wayne Bilsborough 6-1, Cam Dale v Lawry Brain 2-5, Greg Ridge v T-Jay Markwort 1-6.

Court two: Millers v Jones 10 to 18. Sub W Markwort v Jono Cannon 2-5, Mark Webb v Will Markwort 1-6.

Court three: Shaws v Dawes 19 to 22. Jake v Oli 1-6, Dan Bayley v sub W Markwort 6-1, sub T Coombs v Pete Cowhan 6-1 and Gavin Coote v Tim Welsh 1-6.