Forbes Public School has been named Most Outstanding School at the Tennis NSW 2025 Awards in an honour that has thrilled the school community.

"It was a privilege for our P&C members, Tiffany and Liam Skinner, to represent Forbes Public School at the event, where they had the opportunity to connect with some of tennis’s finest, including Leyton Hewitt whose son Cruz received the Junior Athelete of the year award," principal Megan Staples said.

The school’s tennis program was recognised for its strong community partnerships, inclusive philosophy, and achievements in state and regional competitions.

"Special recognition goes to Mrs Tiffany Skinner for her dedication to supporting tennis at our school, as well as to Peter Clifton and Trevor Toole for delivering high-quality coaching," Ms Staples said.

"We also thank our students, parent helpers and Mrs Stitt for creating the SportSkills program that provides a clear tennis pathway at Forbes Public School, and teachers Mrs Avis and Mrs Webb for their ongoing commitment."

Every one of the school’s 350 students - across both mainstream and special education settings - has had the opportunity to pick up a racquet and participate in tennis through the school’s programs.

The SportSkills initiative, supported by the Sporting Schools program, ensures that quality coaching and tennis opportunities are available to all.

"Our school promotes enrichment by securing high-quality coaching and resources through the Sporting Schools program and our SportSkills initiative," Ms Staples said.

"Tennis at Forbes Public fosters strong community partnerships, builds skills and confidence, and opens pathways to club tennis."

The approach has also led to success on court.

The school’s Stage 2 Todd Woodbridge Cup team has gone from a first-round exit in 2022 to qualifying for the State Finals three years in a row - a sign of how far the program has come.

In NSW Primary Schools Sporting Association competition, Forbes Public's team of two boys and two girls won the Western District championships to quality for the State quarter finals.

Six Forbes Public School students advanced to the Lachlan PSSA Tennis Team trials, where their performances earned them the opportunity to be selected in the Western PSSA Tennis Team.

Ivy Skinner represented Western as the number one ranked player at the Bathurst State PSSA Tennis Titles where she was awarded the Western Region Players’ Player Medal.

Clara Skinner and Will Rees were named reserves, with Clara invited to represent the Sydney South West team.

Ms Staples says the school is incredibly proud of the Tennis NSW recognition and remains committed to nurturing a positive environment where every student can thrive through sport and community engagement.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to support and contribute to the success of our tennis programs at Forbes Public School," she said.