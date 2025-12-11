Would you like to see the balcony rebuilt on Osborne Hall?

The volunteers of the Forbes District Historical Society would too - and they’re asking for the community’s help as they prepare a major grant application to bring the historic façade back to life.

Osborne Hall dates to 1878, its balcony removed in the 1960s during a period when much of Forbes’ town centre lost similar features.

Museum committee member Monica Wren says the desire to restore the building’s original character has never faded.

“It was very contentious at the time (when the balconies were removed) and the community will for them to stay is still there,” Monica said.

The groundwork has already been done: the scope of works is complete and a development application was approved by council in 2016.

Now, with a suitable grant identified, Monica is calling on residents to step forward and show their support for the restoration.

She’s inviting community members to share their memories and stories of Osborne Hall, along with photos - particularly rare images of the original balcony or even its removal.

Located on Cross Street, Osborne Hall now houses the Forbes Historical Museum and preserves much of the district’s history, but the building itself has its own remarkable story.

Before the Town Hall opened in 1891, Osborne Hall was the heart of local entertainment and gatherings, hosting opera and travelling shows, church services, temperance meetings and even Forbes’ first motion picture screening - the French short film A Trip to the Moon.

Over time it housed a motor garage, joinery works, spray painting shop, skating rink and miniature rifle range.

The Forbes Municipal Council took ownership in 1968, and it officially opened as the Museum in 1970. It remains well worth a visit, open daily from 2pm to 4pm.

If you have stories or photographs of Osborne Hall, the Museum would love to hear from you. Monica can be contacted on 0414 943 248.

Residents can also support the funding bid by visiting the Forbes Historical Museum Facebook page to like, share and comment on the post about Osborne Hall - every voice helps.