Forbes' community Christmas lunch is on again, with volunteers to host the festivities at Forbes Town Hall on Christmas Day for the 26th year.

Organisers from Havannah House are now encouraging people to book in, especially if you need transport on the day.

They do run a bus to Parkes and around Forbes, but need bookings for transport to be in by Wednesday, 17 December.

Lunch bookings - which they can take right up to the morning of 25 December - will help them set up and cater for everyone.

Lunch starts at midday and is free thanks to community generosity.

There will be entertainment and a buffet-style lunch with a range of meats, salads and desserts.

Pastor Julie Virtue and the team just want people to share in the festive celebrations, food, and community on the day.

"We're very, very happy to have them," Julie said.

It all wraps up about 2-2.30pm on the day.

Can you volunteer?

Havannah House is still looking for volunteers to help prepare in the lead up to and on the day, 25 December.

If you can help, if you would like to book in for lunch, register for transport or just find out more, contact Havannah House.

Phone 02 6852 1366.

Email havannahhouse@gmail.com or reach out to Havannah House Forbes via facebook messenger.