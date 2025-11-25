A white ribbon is much more than a symbol.

So with those small pieces of ribbon pinned to hundreds of shirts in Forbes on White Ribbon Day, Jarrod Tyack asked the community to consider their importance.

"They are promises: promises to challenge harmful attitudes, promises to speak when silence feels easier, promises to model relationships grounded in equality, empathy and care," he said.

Hundreds of people marched down Lachlan Street and gathered in Victoria Park to make a community stand against domestic violence, and for a safer, respectful community for all, on Tuesday, 25 November.

Jarrod, one of the day's guest speakers, called on everyone to strive together toward a community where safety, respect and love triumph.

"In moments of disconnection or loneliness violence can go unnoticed, the antidote to this disconnection is our community," he said.

"When we look out for each other, we support families in crisis, when we check in on our neighbours and listen without judgement, we strengthen the fabric that holds us together.

"This is how a safe community is built: not through one grand act, but through every day choices rooted in kindness and respect."

Jarrod paid tribute to his own parents for their beautiful example, pointing out our collective strength lies in the influence we carry - often without realising it.

"Our young people are watching us closely, learning not from what we say but what we do, how we communicate, how we handle conflict, how we support those around us," Jarrod said.

"Our actions become their blue print for healthy relationships."

NSW Police Minister Yasmine Catley, marking the beginning of the global 16 Days of Activism to prevent and eliminate violence against women, revealed NSW Police responded to more than 150,000 domestic and family-violence related calls for assistance last year.

"That's one every three-and-a-half minutes," she said.

Police have conducted another proactive blitz through domestic violence Operation Amarok, resulting in more than 750 people charged across NSW, more than 1,600 offences detected, 275 warrants executed, and the seizure of firearms, prohibited weapons and dangerous drugs.

From Forbes' speakers the message was clear: change starts here, with us.

From choosing small acts of respect and kindness in our relationships, to advocacy at a state or national level.

Stevie Darcy chairs the Forbes Domestic and Family Violence committee, committed to raising awareness of domestic violence through education and awareness, encouraging the whole community to accept responsibility for and take steps to reduce family and domestic violence.

On Tuesday, they brought together local organisations and support services including police and health, Yoorana Gunya Family Healing Centre and Holistic Avenue to connect people.

Forbes Shire Councillor Steve Karaitian said the vision is a nation where every woman is free from all forms of men's violence and abuse.

"This day is a time to reflect, to raise our voices and to renew our collective commitment to creating a safer, more respectful future for everyone," he said.

"It’s a reminder that ending gendered violence is not just a woman’s issue, it’s everyone’s responsibility.

"As we march today we walk not just in solidarity but with purpose.

"Let’s continue the conversation in our homes, our schools, our workplaces and across our community."

Barry Merritt led everyone present in the White Ribbon oath: to stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence against women.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence:

In an emergency, call 000 (triple zero)

Phone the National Domestic Family and Sexual Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, text 0458 737 732 or go online to https://1800respect.org.au/