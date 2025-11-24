The happy sounds of splashing and children’s laughter heralded another milestone in Eugowra as the restored war memorial swimming pool was officially opened on Saturday.

All three levels of government were represented as community members gathered at the local pool to celebrate significant refurbishment.

Three years ago, in the aftermath of the November 2022 flood, staff removed logs, debris and mud from the pool, fixed fences and pumps to get the pool operational.

Now more than $1 million worth of upgrades have been completed: both the main and toddler pools have been resurfaced with new fiberglass coating and fresh tiles; and the amenities have been refurbished with new showers, toilets, flooring and an accessible bathroom.

The roof and plant room have been replaced and the grounds have had a refresh with turf, gardens, paths and shade structures.

Cabonne deputy mayor Jamie Jones thanked the staff, contractors and tradespeople who worked to ensure the pool was ready for the 2025 swimming season.

It’s been more than 60 years since Eugowra’s War Memorial Swimming Pool was opened, Cr Jones said.

“Today just as the community did in 1963 we dedicate these restoration works as a tribute to the people of Eugowra, to your strength, perseverance and unwavering community spirit,” he said.

Pool use is increasing with the establishment of the local swimming club, with about 30 participants each week, and the introduction of the unsupervised pool program to give the community more flexible access to the pool outside of staffed hours.

Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee said it was a milestone to celebrate and a vote of confidence in the future of Eugowra.

“Although it’s been a very long, painful and at times traumatic rebuilding process, we are here to celebrate another important milestone for Eugowra and the community, only made possible because the community has pulled together – as it did on that day, the 14th,” he said.

“Every hour, and on every day since the community has pulled together to get through.”

State Member for Orange Phil Donato said it was great to see the pool – something locals of all ages could use and enjoy through the hot summer months - prioritised by all three levels of government.

“We don’t deny that there’s still more to be done but this is a great step forward, opening this Memorial Pool in Eugowra and seeing the wonderful kids and families enjoying the pool,” he said.