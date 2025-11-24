The NSW Government has passed legislation enshrining a standard non-parole period of 25 years for the murder of a current or former partner.

This is the first time in Australia a specific non-parole period for intimate partner homicide has been legislated.

Reflecting the gravity of the crime, the 25-year standard non-parole period is among the highest of any offence in NSW.

Murder carries a standard non-parole period of 20 years.

This reform represents a 25 per cent increase, aligning intimate partner murder with other offences that attract the state’s most severe sentencing standards, such as the murder of a child or public officials acting in the course of their duties.

Attorney General Michael Daley described homicide as the most horrific form of domestic and family violence.

“It’s vital that sentencing reflects the gravity of this crime, and its impact on victims’ families and the broader community," he said.

“This important change means domestic violence killers will be subject to the highest non-parole periods available in NSW.”

The Crimes Legislation Amendment (Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences) Bill 2025 passed NSW Parliament on Tuesday night, 18 November.

It amended the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 following the extraordinary advocacy of Tabitha Acret whose daughter Mackenzie Anderson was tragically murdered by her former partner in 2022.

The murder of a current or former intimate partner is a heinous crime that causes profound harm to victims, families and communities.

This legislation ensures our laws reflect both the severity of these offences and their devastating impact.

In the five years to June 2025, 59 people in NSW were murdered by a current or former intimate partner – 42 of them women.

The tragic murder of Forbes mum Molly Ticehurst has galvanised the State to act to ensure the justice system protects victim-survivors of domestic and family violence and holds perpetrators to account.

This work has included:

• Introducing the toughest bail laws in the country for perpetrators of domestic and family violence.

• Requiring electronic monitoring of people charged with serious domestic violence offences who are on bail.

• Increasing penalties for certain breaches of Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs).

• Establishing Serious Domestic Abuse Protection Orders to better protect victim-survivors.

In addition, the Government has commenced implementation of NSW’s first dedicated Primary Prevention Strategy and delivered record investment in crisis support.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said the government knows there is more work to do - especially to stop the violence before it starts.

“The passing of this important piece of legislation sends a strong message that we will hold perpetrators to account for intimate partner homicide. Increasing the standard non-parole period aligns with community expectations and reflects the gravity of the crime," she said.

“I want to thank Tabitha Acret for her powerful advocacy, helping us make New South Wales a safer place.

“We know there is more work to do, especially to stop the violence before it starts and we will continue to listen to and work with advocates, experts and victim-survivors to do this.”