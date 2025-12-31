Forbes will welcome Cheryl Koenig OAM as its Australia Day ambassador, with the Sydney-based author and advocate set to take part in community celebrations Sunday and Monday.

Mrs Koenig OAM is the author of five published books and was named the 2009 NSW Woman of the Year for her outstanding commitment to community service and fundraising.

She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2014 for her services to people with disabilities, their families and carers.

A sought-after speaker, Mrs Koenig draws on her personal experience as a long-term carer and advocate.

Her journey began after her son sustained severe injuries in a motor vehicle accident, a story documented in her award-winning book Paper Cranes – A Mother’s Story of Hope, Courage & Determination.

Mrs Koenig will attend the Citizen of the Year Gala Dinner at Forbes Town Hall on Sunday night, 25 January, before joining the community for Australia Day celebrations at the Breakfast in Lions Park.

A long-time Australia Day ambassador, Mrs Koenig has spent more than 15 years visiting rural and regional communities across the country.

Spending Australia Day with regional communities remains a highlight for her, as much for the inspiration she receives as for the message of hope she seeks to share.

Travelling with her husband Rob and son Jono, Mrs Koenig said they value the hospitality of country towns and the opportunity to hear the stories of local award recipients.

“It’s a real honour and it’s a privilege,” Mrs Koenig said.

“Every year I look forward to it more than anything.”

Having travelling to Forbes years ago, when their children were young and Rob worked as a salesman, she’s particularly looking forward to revisiting what she recalls as our beautiful town on the Lachlan River.

At the heart of Mrs Koenig’s work is a consistent message about the power of hope, resilience and courage.

“My books have all been about hope and resilience, overcoming adversity,” she said.

“How powerful hope is, I keep coming back to it, I think it’s the most important word … Hope motivates us and mobilises us, it lifts people around you too.”

She links hope closely with courage and resilience.

“Courage doesn’t mean you don’t get afraid … It’s more you don’t let the fear stop you: you’ve got to focus on what you do and not listen to the doubters,” Mrs Koenig said.

It’s also about community – and particularly the power of regional communities.

Despite the honours and accolades she has received, Mrs Koenig said her proudest role remains that of a carer.

“Out of all those government awards, the accolades that I’ve received, I still say my most important role and the one I’m most proud of – the one that tells you more about me than any accolade could possibly – is being a carer,” she said.

“There’s nothing more important than enhancing the health and happiness of someone you love.”

Her advocacy has included raising funds and working with organisations supporting Australians with brain injuries and carers, including interviewing carers as part of board and organisational roles.

“I was blown away by this hidden society of carers and what they do behind closed doors,” she said.

More than three million Australians currently provide unpaid support to a family member, friend, neighbour or loved one.

Forbes’ Australia Day awards — Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Senior Citizen of the Year — will be announced at the gala dinner on Sunday, 25 January.

Community celebrations will continue on Australia Day with breakfast by the lake at Lions Park from 8am to 10am, followed by the Party in the Park from 6pm to 9pm. The evening will conclude with fireworks off Bates’ Bridge at 9pm.

Reflecting on this year’s national theme, Mrs Koenig said the Australia Day Council’s message encourages Australians to reflect, respect each other’s stories and celebrate a shared national identity.

“This year’s message from the Australia Day Council,” Mrs Koenig said, “is all about taking the time to reflect, having respect for other people’s stories and celebrating the Australian story because we are all part of one story.”