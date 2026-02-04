Eugowra local Caitlin Herbert used her Australia Day address to challenge the idea that success always means leaving a country town, sharing a message shaped by local and global experience.

Working with her family at the Gundamain feedlot, Caitlin has become actively involved in the wider cattle industry, including through leadership roles and the completion of a Nuffield Scholarship, which recently took her and husband Ed Thomas around the world.

Their travels spanned Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Canada, the United States, Germany, Ireland and Mexico, where they examined approaches to drought management, food security and livestock production across diverse systems.

“The learnings were infinite,” Caitlin said.

One of the strongest insights from the experience was a deeper understanding of feedlots as essential drought infrastructure rather than something separate from farming communities.

Caitlin also pointed to the importance of community in every aspect.

“What makes our system work isn’t just infrastructure or technology, it’s people,” she said.

“Everywhere I went the strongest systems were built on communities – families, workers, neighbours and towns backing each other through the tough times.”

Caitlin said Eugowra exemplified those values.

“This town knows drought, we know floods, we know heartbreak, hard work and resilience, but we also know how to show up with a meal, a helping hand, or just a quiet check-in,” she said.

Travelling widely and returning home has given Caitlin new perspective.

“I’ve been able to travel the world and come back home with new ideas, new confidence, and a deeper appreciation for what we have right here," she said.

“Success doesn’t always mean leaving: sometimes it means staying, contributing and bringing what you learn back home.”

Her message to young people growing up in small towns was one of reassurance and encouragement.

“You don’t have to have it all figured out early, you don’t have to have the loudest voice, and you don’t have to leave your community to build something meaningful,” Caitlin said.

“Confidence can grow, purpose can find you later than you expect, and the place you come from can be the very thing that shapes your success.

“On Australia day we often talk about what makes this country great. For me, it’s communities like Eugowra: practical, resilient, generous and quietly proud.”

Caitlin said it was an honour to be asked to speak at an event that celebrates community, contribution and the people who quietly help make places like Eugowra what they are.