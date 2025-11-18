Renovations at Club Forbes are now complete, and you’ll see the difference the moment you walk in.

You’ll notice cleaner lines, fresh finishes and a layout that works better for you and your family.

The work took time and patience from everyone, and your support helped us get here.

It’s a big step forward for the club and sets us up for a strong year ahead.

You’ll see upgrades right across the building.

The new flooring has lifted the look of every room.

The furniture and layout changes make the spaces easier to use.

The fresh paint, lighting and small design touches tie everything together.

These renovations weren’t about dramatic changes. They were about making your club more comfortable, more functional and more enjoyable to spend time in.

We’ve also used this project as an opportunity to tidy things behind the scenes.

A lot of the work you won’t see, but you’ll feel.

Better equipment, improved layout for staff and some long-overdue fixes help us run the club more smoothly each day.

You benefit through quicker service, cleaner spaces and a better overall experience.

SO MANY WAYS TO WIN

With the work done, November/December is shaping up as one of our busiest and most enjoyable months of the year.

The Monster Children’s Christmas Raffle - Sunday 23 November is back and packed with prizes your kids will love.

From toys and games to tech and outdoor gear, it’s one of our most popular events for families.

It’s a good night out and a simple way to get into the Christmas spirit.

We also have the last two draws in our Suzuki Swift promotion.

These final rounds are always exciting.

Someone will walk away with a brand-new car, and these last two Sundays, 30th November and the 7th December are your final chance to be in the running.

If your name is already in the barrel, make sure you’re here.

If not, there’s still time to play and grab a ticket.

On top of that, we have 120 Christmas hams to give away, starting Sunday 30 November and running for four weeks.

It’s a solid way to kick off your festive season, and someone goes home happy at every draw.

The atmosphere around the club during these raffles is always upbeat and relaxed. It’s a great mix of members catching up, families visiting and regulars enjoying the lead-up to Christmas.