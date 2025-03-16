Councillors have had their first glimpse of the playground planned for the Pit Stop corner.

Now that landscaping, gardens and amenities are in place, it's time to plan the playscape that was always intended for this park on the northern entrance of Forbes - at the intersection of Lachlan and Rankin streets.

Councillors were presented with designs for a $344,320 playground at their February meeting and resolved to seek funding to build it.

The design includes a mound activity with slide; bilby trampoline; activity panel; a bush wood mountain stream; handball / hopscotch area; garden and canopy.

The costing also includes fencing, structure and seating area, garden and canopy tree landscaping.

Councillors voted to accept the proposed design and to seek grant funding to develop the area.