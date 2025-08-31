LACHLAN LEGACY

What is Legacy Australia?

Its common knowledge that the RSL supports returned servicemen and many know about the ‘Soldier On’ organisation which supports returned service personnel, but how many people know about Legacy and what it does?

Legacy Australia is there to support the families of Australian Defence Force personnel who have lost their life or health through service in conflicts overseas since 1923.

It was founded by an ex-serviceman, fulfilling a promise made to a dying mate in the trenches of World War 1.

This promise to look after his mate’s wife when he returned from war took on a greater meaning as the need for support for bereaved families of veterans was so great.

Today, Legacy has grown to include some 4,000 volunteers helping to support more than 40,000 widows and 1,800 children of veterans who have lost their lives or health due to active service overseas.

What does this mean locally?

Forbes Legacy was formed in 1947 to support the widows and families in communities across the Bland, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Parkes and Weddin Shire Council areas.

Today this area goes under the banner of Lachlan Legacy.

Lachlan Legacy President Jenny Friend said there are 72 beneficiaries within Lachlan Legacy, receiving support.

Forbes Legatee and Lachlan Legacy Vice President, Martin Cunningham, said, “In Forbes there are 18 beneficiaries being supported by Forbes Legacy volunteers, with another 12 in Parkes and four in Peak Hill that Forbes volunteers also look after.”

So how does Legacy Australia support widows and families of veterans?

Legacy Australia provides support and or counselling for young families and children through relief for financial hardship; advocating for entitlements; helping families to thrive despite their loss and assisting with children’s education and development.

Another service is to ensure support for aging and vulnerable widows. Legacy is committed to ensuring no widow of a deceased veteran will ever face life’s challenges alone by protecting older widows; combating social isolation; living at home with dignity; health and security; and providing relief from financial hardship.

Caring for dependents with disabilities is another support service offered by Legacy by making sure there is enduring care; lifestyle and independence skills; social inclusion; and assist with the transition to residential care if needed.

Legacy Week is the main fundraising time for this uniquely Australian non-profit organisation.

This year Legacy Week is from 31 August to 6 September 2025.

Volunteers will be selling promotional items (badges, pens and bears) across the country during Legacy Week.

In Forbes volunteers will be selling items at Bunnings and Club Forbes. Parkes Services Club, Peak Hill Ex-Services and Citizen’s Club, Trundle Services and Citizen’s Club and Condobolin RSL and Cowra RSL will have Legacy merchandise available.