When Chloe and Clare Amery stepped through their school gates at Parkes Christian School at 9am on Monday, 15 September they weren't only just arriving for another day of classes, they were completing a 65km walk that began the day before in support of kids facing cancer.

The sisters who live between Forbes and Grenfell took on the challenge as part of Camp Quality's Big Walk for Little Kids fundraiser.

Their goal was to walk 200 kilometres throughout September which was childhood cancer awareness month and raise funds for the non-profit organisation that brings joy and laughter to kids facing cancer.

For Chloe she knows exactly what difference a bit of joy and laughter can make when going through treatment after being diagnosed with cancer and spending much of 2024 undergoing treatment.

"Clare and I walked 65km from our house to school to raise money as part of our bigger 200km goal," Chloe said.

"We left at 11.45am on Sunday and arrived at school right on 9am Monday morning ready for school."

The walk took the sisters 13 hours and 45 minutes with a camping stop near Tichborne alongside their dad.

It was the longest distance either sister had ever walked.

"It's such a long time walking that your legs and feet start getting quite sore but it was good walking together being able to keep each other company."

Despite arriving at school exhausted and with burning feet the girls were proud of their achievement.

"The sense of accomplishment we felt walking into the school gates was such an awesome feeling knowing that we'd done the massive goal that we set out to do," Chloe said.

The thought of walking to school has always been a crazy thought the sisters has shared.

Last year they walked to Forbes. This year they took it up a notch and headed to Parkes and their efforts paid off.

Over the month Chloe and Clare raised an impressive $4376 (as of 21 October) smashing their original goal of raising $500.

"We certainly did not expect to raise over $4000! The kindness and generosity of so many people has made us able to achieve this massive amount of fundraising and achieve way above our goal.

"Thank you to everyone who has been so generous in supporting this cause," Chloe said.

For Chloe, the highlight of the month long effort was the amazing support thy received and the moment they passed through the school gates.

"We certainly did the whole thing as a team. It's always better when you do things like this with your best mate by your side," Chloe added.

You can still support Chloe and Clare's fundraising efforts for Camp Quality by donating at: https://fundraise.campquality.org.au/st/10785