Just last Summer, Noel Hocking had to make a conscious decision to walk 1km.

Now he's planning to spend his 70th birthday walking more than 30km - from Bedgerabong to the Bowlie in Forbes - all in support of CanAssist.

"The idea came in to challenge my body, and I kept going from there, increasing," Mr Hocking said.

He's made great strides but they haven't come easily, with injuries slowing his early efforts, but about mid-winter Mr Hocking made the decision to step up his training.

The quest to raise funds for the local cancer cause has provided the motivation to push through the discomfort - and he's had plenty of adventures as he's walked our rural roads in training.

"Once I had the challenge in my head, that kept me motivated and walking," Mr Hocking said.

"I've been walking, clocking up kilometres."

His training routes have stretched further each week - including a tough walk out to Carawobitty Lane and back, where the last few kilometres really tested him.

He dug deep, thinking of Nedd Brockmann as he tackled the hill.

"I kept thinking if he can run across the country I can get that 3km," Mr Hocking said.

The challenge has become more than just a personal goal. The more Noel learned about the work of CanAssist - helping locals affected by cancer - the more determined he became to make his walk count.

"It's a challenge for me but the more I've delved into CanAssist the more I like it, I can't do enough now for it," he said.

The fundraising has already begun with Noel and Joy opening their garden for two weekends and accepting donations.

Mr Hocking plans to start his big walk at Bedgerabong school early on 12 November, to arrive at the Bowlie - the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club - by lunchtime.

To donate to support Noel's walk and CanAssist, there's going to be a bucket down at the Bowlie or you can go into our local Westpac branch and let them know you'd like to donate towards Noel's Walk.