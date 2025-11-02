Get out the tinsel and turn up the Christmas tunes, there's just one month until Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival and it's time to get creating those entries.

Everyone is invited to make and decorate a Christmas tree, nativity or wreath for the 13th Christmas Tree Festival from Friday 5 December to Sunday 7 December.

The Christmas Tree Festival brings out the creative in our community every year and: you can make a tree, nativity, wall hanging or poster.

Your Christmas creations can be made from recycled materials, welded, nailed, sewn or glued.

You're welcome to add lights, but they are not necessary.

This event is a community event and fundraiser, with proceeds to be donated to Havannah House.

Please do place a Christmas greeting on or under your tree from your family or business, class or club.

Keen to welcome new members to a community organisation or club? You can also place your group's meeting times and venues under your tree.

Exhibits need to be delivered to Town Hall between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday, 4 December or between 7am and 10am on Friday, 5 December.

The exhibition will open to the community from 1pm to 5pm on Friday, 9am to 5pm Saturday and 9am to 2pm Sunday.

Phone 0439 708 456 to make an entry or ask questions.