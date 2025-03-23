The final proceeds of Forbes Country Music Club will benefit local cancer patients through Forbes CanAssist.

The club wrapped up after one last muster in October 2024, and the last serving committee members have now completed selling or donating all of their equipment and items.

This month, president Wendy Dixon handed the proceeds of $13,330.75 to CanAssist.

CanAssist's John Shrader said the organisation was incredibly grateful.

"We can't hope to raise the money we need so we are absolutely dependent on donations," he said.

All funds donated locally do go through to those in our community needing cancer treatment, Forbes CanAssist averaging $4000 a month.

The need has been as high as $10,000 a month.

CanAssist can help those going through cancer treatment with fuel vouchers, pharmacy and medical bills, utility bills, home care or even accommodation.

They don't means test support, they know how cancer impacts a family or individual and as a long-serving volunteer John says it's important to see the positives of cancers being identified and treated.

Contact Forbes CanAssist: PO Box 688 Forbes, NSW 2871

Phone: 0439 952 392

Email: forbes@canassist.org.au