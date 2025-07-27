EUGOWRA UHA

By JUDY SMITH

The AGM of the Eugowra Hospital Auxiliary was held on 17 July with President Bev welcoming a good role up of members.

Bev gave her President's report for the year, in which she thanked her fellow office bearers for their support throughout the year and expressed her thanks to all members for their ongoing work within the UHA.

Regional representative Kim Jones presented 20 year badges to Doreen Barnes and Mavis Cross and 10 year badge to Bev Slaven.

Treasurer Andy read her financial report for the year. This was highlighted by the substantial income from the two street stalls held in May and November.

The report from Kylie Shepherd the Nurse Manager of the MPS was then read to the meeting. This is an abbreviated version:

1 ANZAC Day was honoured by a respectful and meaningful service held in the grounds

2 Easter celebrations were highlighted by a delightful visit from the children of the Eugowra Public School

3 Mother's Day was marked by a special High Tea

4 Biggest Morning Tea – this was the second year it was held and raised $89-20

Regular Happy Hour gatherings and bus trips have continued to be a source of enjoyment and social connection for residents.

Christmas in July will be held in July for residents and staff.

NAIDOC Week will be celebrated on 30 July with the Pre School children joining the residents.

Staff updates: Letisha, the newest Endorsed Enrolled Nurse has been welcomed to the staff. They have also welcomed two Agency Nurses working in the facility for the next six weeks.

Kylie also reports she has been coordinating the annual resident reviews, which involve families, Medical Officer, physiotherapist, Matt and herself.

Kylie also extended her thanks to the UHA for their continued support and involvement.

Kim Jones, who is the Regional Representative for Central West Area, took the chair for the election of office bearers for the coming year. The new committee is as follows:

President - Bev Slaven

Vice president 1 - Sharon Radwick, vice president 2 - Mavis Cross

Secretary - Kay Jones, assistant secretary Vicki Knight

Treasurer - Andy Langfield, assistant treasurer Irene Sharp

Publicity officer Judy Smith

Social media officer- Vicki Knight (This is a new position)

Patron - Shirley Heinzel (to be confirmed)

Following the AGM the regular July meeting followed.

The state conference will be held in Orange on 22 and 23 October, Kim encouraged members to attend.

Members have been invited to attend NAIDOC celebrations at the MPS on 25 July starting at 9.30am and finishing with a special morning tea.

Eugowra UHA will discuss their Christmas lunch at the August meeting. Please take along your ideas for discussion.

Following the meeting members enjoyed afternoon tea and friendly fellowship.