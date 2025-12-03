A locally based service developed by women to support those navigating family and domestic violence was in the spotlight at this year’s White Ribbon Day event in Forbes.

Founded in 2018, Holistic Avenue offers emotional support, trauma counselling, safety planning and practical tools, co-founders Renee Ellison and Sky Bullock explained.

The organisation, which relies on grants, donations and the commitment of its small team, provides practical assistance through escape bags, DV Safe Phones and a discreet, free support app designed for people who may not have safe access to information or devices.

As stockists of DV Safe Phones – repurposed mobile phones for people without a safe device – Holistic Avenue helps ensure users can make private, secure calls when they need it most.

“The phones offer a private and secure way to contact 000, reach out to services or simply check with a trusted friend,” Renee said.

Their escape bags include essential items like a toothbrush, soap, notebook, pen, underwear, sanitary items and resource cards.

“Things that may seem small but mean everything in a moment of crisis,” Sky said.

“They are designed to provide comfort, safety and support to women and families fleeing violence, helping them take the brave first step.”

The organisation’s free app, available directly at app.holisticavenue.com.au, offers guidance, support tools, help navigating relationship stages and emergency preparedness. It also includes a quick-exit function for instant privacy.

“It’s free, discreet and user friendly, and it’s helping people across our region take control of their healing journey on their own terms,” Sky said.

Holistic Avenue Inc is on facebook and Instagram, or you can find out more on their website www.holisticavenue.com.au/

If you are not safe, please reach out.

In an emergency, phone 000 (triple zero)