The return of an October long weekend has provided a boost to community groups with the Forbes Motor Show raising some $10,000 for causes.

Angel Flight, Forbes Eisteddfod and Forbes Netball Association were some of the smiling recipients of funding to accept cheques from motor show organisers this week. They also supported 2LVR.

Jill Kay, from the committee, extended their thanks to everyone who supported the event, which returned in 2025 after a year off.

This family friendly event drew some 2500 people through the gates to enjoy a display of about 120 vehicles of all makes and models.

"We were very happy with the day, there was a great exhibition of cars," said David Stibbard from the committee.