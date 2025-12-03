Forbes View Club will be having its Christmas Lunch meeting on 11 December.

After missing the November meeting our members have much to catch up on and are looking forward to celebrating Christmas with all the friendship and goodwill which the festive season brings.

Once again Club Forbes will be hosting the meeting and providing a yummy Christmas lunch with James Whalan providing some festive music.

To support local children and families, members are asked to bring along a donation in an envelope or an unwrapped gift for a child or an adult to put in our Christmas basket.

These gifts will be donated to Havannah House to be distributed on Christmas Day.

A very appreciative thank you to Nolene Toohey for hosting the High Tea which was very enjoyable and successful as a fundraiser with close to $500 being raised to assist the nine students Forbes View sponsors through the Smith Family.

It is fantastic to receive letters of thank you and appreciation from our students for the birthday cards and other support we provide them.

View will be entering the Christmas Tree Competition again this year so be sure to pop down to the Town Hall on the 6 and 7 December to experience the joy of Christmas through the creativity of the local community.

Members wishing to attend the lunch on 11 December are asked to RSVP to their designated contact person by Friday 5th December. Look forward to seeing all members there to celebrate another successful year.