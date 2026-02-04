Forbes View Club will resume business under new leadership with Judy Kerr taking on the Presidency.

As a past president Judy brings enormous experience and knowledge of the workings of View and has been a passionate worker in fundraising and volunteering.

She replaces Helen Pitt who has stepped down from the position after many years in the leadership of Forbes View.

Judy commented, “I look forward to working with this year’s committee and the members of View to support the nine students we sponsor in their learning for Life Programs.

“The committee has already been working to ensure the program of activities for 2026 is developed to encourage participation and interest."

Forbes View Club is one of 280 clubs around Australia and our members add to the 13,000 members Australia wide who support children’s education and the Smith Family.

Members sponsor students, volunteer, fundraise and advocate to improve the life outcomes of Australian children and young people experiencing disadvantage.

The Smith Family is a children’s education charity that helps young Australians experiencing disadvantage to create better futures for themselves through harnessing the power of education.

All members of Forbes View Club are invited to our next View lunch on Thursday 12 February at Club Forbes starting at 12 noon for 12.30pm start.

Members are encouraged to pay their annual fee of $20 at this meeting as fees will increase after 1 March.

If unable to attend the meeting you can pay by direct debit using the information in your welcome letter or contact Judy Kerr to arrange payment. Judy can be contacted on 0408 426 115.

The cost of lunch will be $30 as usual.

Could all members please RSVP to their designated committee member before Friday, 6 February.