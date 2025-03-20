By GREEN THUMB

The Annual General meeting of the Forbes Garden Club for 2025 was held at the Men’s Shed with 34 members attending and 10 apologies.

President Marg Dent welcomed all with birthday wishes extended.

Secretary Robin read the minutes of the last meeting with Treasurer Lloyd Gerdes giving the financial report.

President Marg outlined all the activities that were held in 2024 visiting many members' gardens for the meetings in her President's report.

Meg Scholefield took the chair for the election of officers. Elected for 2025 were:

President: Marg Dent

Vice President: Michelle Mahlo

Secretary: Robin Lyell, assistant secretary Therese Davis

Treasurer: Lloyd Gerdes, assistant treasurer Robyn Mattiske

Events Co-ordinator: Denise Thurston

Publicity Officer: Colleen Liebich

Afternoon tea: Claire Haley and Janette Thomas

Flower of the month: Denise Thurston

Attendance / raffles: Tuppy Drabsch Pam Baass

Plant stall: Lee and David Sanderson

Auditor: Elvy Quirk

Patrons: Tuppy Drabsch Loris Stewart

Public Officer: Robin Lyell.

The next meeting will be at the home of Pam Baass 4 Bogan Gate Road Forbes on Tuesday 25 March at 2pm.

The guest speaker will talk on dahlias. All welcome, please bring a hat, chair and mug, also a flower for the monthly competition.