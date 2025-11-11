Eugowra Community Children's Centre has been celebrated for their connection to community and culture at the 2025 Central West Early Childhood Awards.

On a glittering awards night in Bathurst, with some 280 in attendance representing finalists from all over the region, the Eugowra centre was named the recipient of Excellence in Community and the Yindyamarra Winhanganha awards.

Director Raewyn Molloy thanked the Central West Early Childhood Collaborative for highlighting the positives within the early childhood industry.

"It was great that as small centre we are able to develop a great relationship with the local community and provide opportunities to bridge the gap between First Nations people and all other cultures," she said.

"Thanks must go to our staff, committee and community for their support and contributions."

Even being nominated for these now annual awards is an honour: families and community members as well as early childhood centres are welcome to nominate educators and centres for the awards.

This year there were so many nominees that the judging panel shortlisted finalists and some 280 early childhood educators gathered to celebrate at the gala dinner at Bathurst Panthers.