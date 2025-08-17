Have you seen some colourful characters around town?

It's Book Week and our local schools have some incredible costumes.

Classics and new favourites inspired staff and families at Forbes Public School for this impressive display.

The 2025 theme is Book an Adventure.

2025 is also a milestone year for the Children's Book Council of Australia, as they celebrate 80 years of Children’s Book Week!

For eight decades, CBCA has been dedicated to inspiring young minds to journey through the countless worlds that books offer.