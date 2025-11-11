Forbes Learning Ladder is celebrating a double honour at this year’s Central West Early Childhood Awards, recognising both individual dedication and a shared commitment to Inclusion and Excellence in Early Childhood Education.

Educator Elly MacKinnon has received the Outstanding Achievement Award for Everyday Excellence, while the centre itself has been recognised for Excellence in Inclusion - achievements that shine a light on the vital role early childhood educators play in shaping young lives across our community.

It’s now three years since Elly decided to start at Forbes Learning Ladder, and began her traineeship studying her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care.

“I always knew I loved kids, I was always babysitting my cousins, had so many little ones around me,” Elly said.

“My family always said kids really gravitated to me.”

Centre director Jodie Dukes sees that first hand.

“When Elly starts her shift: children will run to her straight away, call her name and have smiles on their faces, because of the bonds and relationships that have been built,” she said.

This year Elly is working in the two to three-year-old room, with many children she’s now known since they were babies.

While built around a flexible routine, what Elly loves about working with children is that every day is different.

With her own love for messy play and being creative, water play, dance and music – as well as playing outdoors – there’s a lot of scope for fun and learning.

She’s been there for many of their developmental milestones and will continue to support them into their transition to school as well.

The centre’s work to ensure every child is seen, valued and celebrated for who they are was recognised with the award for Excellence in Inclusion.

It’s a reflection of the team’s desire to see every child have the best chance for early childhood education and learning in those early years, so important for brain development, Jodie said.

“We have an Inclusion and Child Wellbeing Educator, Jackie Lord, and Jackie works with families individually, with children individually, who may need some extra support or who are on NDIS plans,” Jodie said.

“She will reach out to external agencies for support for individual families and children, and also work alongside our team of educators to help support them within their learning environments.”

Every team member takes on that mandate of inclusion within their learning environment.

“Listening to the child’s voice is really important and that’s what we do as a service,” Jodie said. “To then develop the curriculum and include every child as an individual for their best learning outcomes.”

Forbes Learning Ladder also had the honour of presenting the Molly Ticehurst Memorial Award for Outstanding Certificate III Educator to Ivy Stack at Community Kids Parkes.

Jodie had the privilege of paying tribute to Molly in presenting the award.

“Molly was so many things to so many people, a devoted mum, a loving daughter and granddaughter, a loyal friend, and to us here at Forbes Learning Ladder a deeply cherished educator,” Jodie said.

“For many years Molly shared her warmth, her laughter and her incredible heart with our service.

“She had the biggest, most contagious smile, the kind that could brighten even the cloudiest day.

“Molly loved life to the fullest, and her energy filled every room she walked into.

“Her passion for early childhood education was unquestionable: Molly had a natural gift for nurturing and inspiring the children in her care.

“She created a space where every child felt seen, valued and loved, a space where curiosity and joy flourished.

“Through her gentle guidance, she helped shape the early years of so many little lives, leaving a lasting mark that will never fade.”

Though Molly’s absence is felt every day, the team at Learning Ladder is committed to keeping her memory alive and the award strengthens their commitment to continue her legacy.

“May we all be reminded, through Molly’s example, of the power of compassion, connection and love,” Jodie said.