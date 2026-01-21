Australia Day in Eugowra will start with celebrations and award presentations at the bowling club at 11am.

Guest speaker this year is local Caitlin Herbert - 2024 Nuffield scholar - a sixth generation farmer from Eugowra where her family has operated Gundamain Pastoral Co for more than 150 years.

During the 2024 Nuffield Scholarship, Caitlin investigated how cattle feedlots can strengthen drought resilience across Australia’s beef supply chain.

Her research explored whether feedlots can act as a buffer during extreme weather events - helping maintain production, improve animal welfare outcomes, and support long term sustainability.

Passionate about building a more resilient agricultural future, Caitlin aims to bring global best practice insights back to regional NSW, ensuring family farms like hers can continue to thrive despite Australia’s increasingly variable climate.

There will be presentation of Eugowra appreciation awards on Australia day, Monday 26 January.

There will be free entry to the pool - and all Cabonne pools - on the day.