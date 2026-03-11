Friday's seniors services expo is an opportunity to connect with people delivering a whole range of local services.

The team from Flannery's pharmacy is one of those who'll be there, with a whole range of services, to chat with community members and talk through some of the options they offer for supporting seniors in our community.

Flannery's has a range of mobility supports for daily living, from walking sticks right through to walkers and mobility scooters.

They also have a range of bathrooms aids and fittings that can help at home.

Pharmacist and Life Pharmacy Group partner Sarah Hazell said they can also talk about professional services and health supports such as putting medications into packs.

For those taking multiple medications, this can help make sure the right medication is taken at the right time.

Of course, if you can't make it to the expo the team at Flannery's is accessible and available - and they continue to expand their services to our community.

Later this month they will launch PALS - Pharmacies Addressing Loneliness and Social Isolation - with a morning tea open to anyone who'd like to come in for a cuppa and a chat.

As many as one in three people report feeling lonely, and it does have real implications for health and wellbeing.

As an accessible place in the heart of town, staffed with familiar faces, Flannery's is planning to host monthly morning teas, starting on Thursday, 19 March, to extend their community.

Pop in and see the team at the expo on Friday.

Other organisations coming to the expo include: Legal Aid, Benevolent - Aged Care Services, Neighbourhood Central, Service NSW, Meals on Wheels, Australian Unity, Service Australia - Aged Care Services, St Vincent de Paul Society, Forbes Community Health, Aged Care Assessments, Forbes Bland Home Modification and Maintenance, Western NSW LHD aged care services, Verto, Catholic Care Wilcannia-Forbes, Transport NSW and Road Safety, Life Pharmacy Group, Forbes University of the Third Age, Forbes Men's Probus, Carer Gateway and Men's Shed.

Seniors festival wraps up this weekend, with St John's Anglican church hosting the hymn-along on Friday afternoon.

The church extends an invitation to the community to come along between 2pm and 4pm and sing along to the hymns you grew up knowing and loving. No booking required, just turn up.

Saturday, Forbes croquet is on and interested people are invited to come to Halpins Flat at 8.15am to come and learn the game in a fun and friendly setting.

The expo will host community groups and organisations from across the shire, outlining services available in the local community.

It's an opportunity to talk to industry professionals and explore services specialising in mobility, home safety and security, caravan safety, road safety and much more.

The seniors services expo is at the Youth and Community Centre in Battye Street from 10am to 1pm on Friday, 13 March.

Saturday is for dancing with the old time dance group taking the floor at the Youth and Community Centre between 2pm and 6pm.

There'll be live music by Phil Redenbach and afternoon tea (ladies, please bring a plate to share).