SENIORS WEEK LUNCH

Thursday, 12 March

Club Forbes hosts a two-course lunch with entertainment from the Johnny O'Keefe 6 o'clock rock tribute for Senior's Week. Book at club reception.

BEST OF THE BALD ARCHY PRIZE EXHIBITION

Until 18 April

The Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is hosting The Best of the Bald Archy Prize, Australia's most popular and internationally recognised satirical portrait award. It showcases winning portraits of icons such as Kerry Packer, Shane Warne, John Howard, Pauline Hanson and Julia Gillard. These works will make you think, talk and most of all, laugh. The exhibition runs until Saturday, 18 April.

SENIORS SERVICES EXPO

Friday, 13 March

Head to the Forbes Youth and Community Centre in Battye Street between 10am and 1pm to meet local community groups and discover services available in our community. Talk to industry professionals in mobility safety, home safety and security, caravan safety and much more.

ST LAURENCE'S SCHOOL FETE

Friday, 13 March

This annual event promises fun for the whole family. It's on 5pm to 7.30pm and there will be a jumping castle and fun alley, cake stall, barbecue, snow cones and much more.

ROTARY IPOMOEA MARKETS

Saturday, 14 March

Come on down to Lions Park to browse the stalls, enjoy a coffee and breakfast by the lake. new stall holders welcome, phone 0427 201 445.

OLD TIME DANCE

Saturday, 14 March

Come along for great music, good company and a friendly atmosphere at the Forbes Dance Group's monthly old time dance. This is an afternoon of dancing with live music by Phil Redenbach. It's on 2-6pm at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre on the second Saturday of each month. $10 per person paid on the day. Ladies, please bring a plate to share for afternoon tea.

TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME

Saturday, 14 March

From 9am to 10pm at the Trundle Showground you can find the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engine and Truck Show. This year honouring the shearing and timber industries it's a day out in Trundle not to be missed. There will be demonstrations, stationary engines, machinery, vintage trucks, markets stalls, swap meet, live music, kids zones and bar and barbeque.

FORBES AMAZING MOTOR FESTIVAL

Saturday, 21 March

The Forbes Amazing Motor Festival returns with all your favourite events. Show and shine, skid row, ute barrel races and vintage truck pull. There'll be jumping castles and slide, market stalls and craft, and live music and shows. It's all happening at Forbes Showground, gates open to entrants and stallholders from 7am and to the public from with events to start from 10am. For more information call Peter 0438 535 225 or go online to www.famf.com.au to get your tickets.

PARKES HOMEGROWN

Saturday, 21 March

Homegrown Parkes celebrates all things local and sustainable and at March's event will also celebrate cultural diversity as it is also Harmony Day. There will be market stalls, creative workshops and performances, delicious foods and drinks all in Cooke Park. Stay tuned for more information.

MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

This masters rugby league carnival returns to Eugowra in 2026 and promises another great day at Ian Walsh football field. Nominate your teams by contacting Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery on facebook.

LIONS MARKETS

Sunday, 29 March

Forbes and District Lions Club markets return to picturesque Lions Park with four markets scheduled for Sundays this year. Markets run from 8am to 1pm, with the park open for set-up from 6.30am. It's still only $10 for a stall. Contact Peter Bright on 0419 463 803 for information.

FLY'N FOR FUN

27-29 March

After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun 2024, the event is back for 2026 at the Parkes Airport. With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet. Designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation, the event will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and gyrocopters.

BEDGERABONG PUBLIC SCHOOL CELEBRATES 150 YEARS

Saturday, 28 MARCH

Bedgerabong Public School is celebrating its sesquicentenary with a great weekend planned. From 10am Saturday, Come along and join us for the official opening of the time capsule, the unveiling of an updated rotunda and the opening of our Community Circle. Spend some time reminiscing, sharing stories, admiring the displays and catching up. At 6pm there's a dinner at the Bedgerabong Racecourse hall, with a chance to bid on some wonderful memorabilia as you reminisce with old friends and make new ones. Tickets to the dinner at $55 online through eventbrite.com

EUGOWRA BOOTS AND BOWTIES BALL

Saturday, 11 April

Put it in your diary, book the babysitter, Eugowra's Boots and Bowties Ball is on again! This fundraising ball at Eugowra Showground is not to be missed. Roving canapes by Smoking Brothers. Music by Noah Dorin and Foxxy Cleopatra.

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

SAVE THE DATE! It's back! A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. Lock it into your calendar now and stay tuned!