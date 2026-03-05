The Forbes Show is preparing to mark a historic milestone - its 150th event - with a return to a huge two-day celebration on 11 and 12 September.

This isn’t just another show, President Wayne Downes is inviting the community to help make it one for the history books.

“There aren’t too many things in Forbes that have been running for 150 years,” he said. “So we need to step up and really make it something special.”

After the success of the strealined one-day show in 2025, this year’s celebration will expand back to two full days - and Friday night is set to light up the sky in familiar fashion.

A spectacular fireworks display - the biggest ever seen at the Forbes Show - will headline the evening festivities.

The milestone marks 150 shows since the very first Forbes Show was held in 1873.

Aside from a handful of cancellations during the war years and COVID-19, the show has stood as a centrepiece of community life for generations.

For a century and a half, it has showcased the very best of the region’s agriculture, creativity and talent, while delivering fun for families year after year.

Show secretary Felicity Nolan has already secured the record-breaking fireworks display and is locking in exciting entertainment for both days.

The committee is inviting community members, businesses and creative minds to get involved and help shape this landmark event.

Contact the show through facebook, email forbesshow@gmail.com or by phone 6852 1311.

HAVE YOU GOT MEMORABILIA FROM OLD SHOWS?

Have you got Nan’s championship fruit cake ribbon, grandpa’s prize fleece trophy, or photos of your family’s show milestones and memories?

One way to celebrate the 150th Forbes Show is with a display of memorabilia from across the decades and generations, so reach out to Felicity if you’ve got something that could be part of it.