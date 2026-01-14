Mrs Cheryl Koenig OAM will be the official 2026 Australia Day Ambassador for Forbes.

Mrs Koenig OAM is a Sydney-based author of five published books, a highly sought-after motivational speaker, and was named 2009 NSW Woman of the Year for her outstanding commitment to community and fundraising work.

Her inspiring journey has seen her speak across Australia and internationally.

Mrs Koenig shares powerful insights drawn from her own journey as a devoted carer and passionate advocate for people with disabilities.

Her advocacy began after her son sustained severe injuries in a motor vehicle accident - a story captured in her award-winning book, ‘Paper Cranes - A Mother’s Story of Hope, Courage & Determination’, which has been published internationally.

Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said it is an honour to welcome Mrs Cheryl Koenig OAM as our Australia Day Ambassador.

“Cheryl’s message of resilience, optimism and compassion reflect the values we hold dear here in Forbes," Mayor Miller said.

"Her story reminds us that together, we can overcome challenges and create a more inclusive future.”

In 2014, Mrs Koenig was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her services to people with disabilities, their families and carers.

Mrs Koenig will attend the Citizen of the Year Gala Dinner and join the community celebrations at the Breakfast in Lions Park.

Award nominations still open

Nominations for the 2026 Forbes Shire Australia Day Awards do close Friday 16 January, for Forbes Shire Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year.

These awards honour individuals who have made a significant contribution to our community or excelled in their field.

The awards are open to residents across the Forbes Shire.

Winners will be announced at the Citizen of the Year Gala Dinner.

For more information, contact Council’s Community Relations Officer, Sarah Savage, on 02 6850 2300 or via community@forbes.nsw.gov.au.

Nominees will be celebrated at the Citizen of the Year Gala Dinner on Sunday 25 January 2026 at Forbes Town Hall, from 6pm to 10pm.

Tickets are free but essential and must be secured by Friday 16 January 2026 via 123Tix or by contacting Forbes Shire Council.

Dress code is semi-formal.

Australia Day opens with the community breakfast at Lions Park at picturesque Lake Forbes, from 8am to 10am.

Supported by Rotary, this breakfast is open to all, with gold coin donations welcomed. Enjoy a relaxed morning by the lake with family and friends.

Finish the day at Party in the Park in Lions Park starting at 6pm and culminating in the spectacular Bates Bridge fireworks display at 9pm.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Greg (“Hushy”) Hush and roving entertainment by CirqueUm Navigate.

Bring your own chair or picnic blanket and enjoy a variety of food options and the family-friendly atmosphere.