Forbes is All Shook Up and ready to welcome visitors for the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival!

Nestled on the banks of the Lachlan River in the heart of the Lachlan Valley, Forbes is a lively mix of fascinating history, natural beauty, and unmistakable country character.

Take the time to explore a town shaped by its gold-rush past, reflected in our magnificent heritage buildings and enriched by fabulous local businesses, and amazing attractions.

Kick off your Elvis weekend in true Forbes style at the Amazing Forbes Street Breakfast on Friday 9 January from 7am in Templar Street.

A chance to meet friendly locals, soak up the festive spirit and fuel up before heading to Parkes for the celebrations.

While you’re here, make sure you stop by the Forbes Visitor Information Centre. Pick up delicious local produce, quality merchandise and unique souvenirs, and chat with our knowledgeable tourism team who will enhance your stay with tailored recommendations, hidden local gems and tips to help you navigate your festival weekend.

“Forbes is thrilled to roll out the red carpet for Elvis fans during the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival”, Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.

“We can’t wait to share our vibrant heritage, warm hospitality and unique experiences with visitors from near and far. We hope your stay is unforgettable, and that you’ll leave saying ‘Viva Las Forbes!’”

To make the most of your stay in Forbes, check out www.amazingforbesnsw.com, call our friendly tourism team 02 6852 4155, or stop by the Forbes Visitor Information Centre at 46 Mary Street.