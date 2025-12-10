Festive fun comes to Forbes town centre this Friday for the Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes this Christmas carnival.

Browse the shops and markets for Christmas gifts, enjoy dinner and treats down town, there is so much happening for the whole family.

Local shops will be open late and there's a range of market stalls offering everything from toys to preserves, jewellery, homemade body products, art, kombucha, photo booth, plants, hats and merchandise.

The children can take a ride on the teacups or the bungee trampolines, tackle the inflatable obstacle course or bounce on the Santa jumping castle.

There will be a petting zoo, and yabby races return thanks to the Acheson's team - you could even win your Christmas ham on the Diggers Swimming Club's ham wheel.

Forbes Business Chamber will be drawing five $500 winners of Find it in Forbes gift cards on the night, so make sure you're getting your entries in in the Find it in Forbes Christmas promotion as you shop at participating local businesses - just look out for the trees out front.

Forbes Youth Action Team fun zone will include games and activities, there will also be art and craft activities thanks to local schools and organisations.

The carnival opens at 5pm with entertainment through the evening:

5.15pm Forbes Preschool

5.30pm - Bedgerabong Public School

6.15pm - Special guest arrives

6.45pm - Forbes Guitar Academy

7.15pm - Kristen's Dance Studio

7.45pm - Grace Neilsen

There are loads of food options, with local businesses Wattle Café, Noodle Box and Pizza House open, and Forbes Central Butchery cooking up a barbecue.

Forbes Business Chamber thanks the sponsors of this year's promotion: Evolution Mining is naming rights sponsor, and Forbes Shire Council is business sponsor.

Business supporters include Central West Diesel, Midwest Pest Management, Woolerina, Agriwest Rural, BWR Accountants and Michael Robinson.

Participating businesses are: Achesons Mitre 10, Allure on Main, Blush Organic, Cahills Footwear, Club Forbes, Euphoria Road, Flannerys Pharmacy, Forbes Central Butchery, Forbes Shire Council, Grace’s Hair Studio on Templar, Gunns Menswear, Jessica’s Essential Beauty, KK's Beauty Bar, Knights, Life Pharmacy, Little Extras Lifestyle, Loomzys, MD Steel, News on Rankin, Robbs Jewellers, Steele Technology, Terry Bros, The Bakehouse, The Book Dispensary, Turners Furniture, Undercover Sleepwear, Bernardi's and Walker AGnVET so make sure you scan the QR code and complete your entry form for a chance to win when you shop locally.

Please note: Templar Street and Rankin Street will close to traffic at midday on Friday, 12 December in preparation for the carnival.