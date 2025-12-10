CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL

Friday, 12 December

It's Christmas time and with market stalls, late-night shopping and food vans this is a night you can plan to get some local shopping done while the family has fun. There'll be entertainment, rides and games through Templar and Rankin streets for a great evening out.

Please note, Templar Street and Rankin Street will close at midday on Friday, 12 December, in preparation.

CAROLS

Saturday, 13 December

Carols in the park is here and the evening promises to be a magical community event filled with music and festive cheer.

Live entertainment and a visit from Santa will begin from 7pm, followed by the community carols commencing at 8pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or picnic rug and settle in for an evening under the stars.

A barbecue and drinks will be available to purchase.

CAROLS BY THE CREEK

Saturday, 13 December

It's the most wonderful time of the year in Eugowra with the return of Carols By the Creek at the park. The night will feature carol singing with the local schools and entertainment by Mick and Vanessa. There will be a sausage sizzle and soft drinks available, and keep your eyes open because organisers at Eugowra Events and Tourism Association and Cabonne Council have been working hard to organise a visit from Santa!

GOOLOOGONG PARK MARKETS

Sunday, 14 December

Head to Gooloogong for an amazing morning out with markets, food and beverage stalls from 9am to 1pm. Enjoy the food, find a Christmas gift, and enjoy your day. Organisers do advise you bring cash as the service for eftpos can be patchy.

CAROLS AT BOGAN GATE

Sunday, 14 December

Join in the Christmas spirit at Bogan Gate with carols at the Bogan Gate Memorial Hall from 7pm. Music by Forbes Town Band with Sister Kathleen. A light supper will be provided but please bring your own water bottle. There will be a collection for the Christmas Bowl Appeal.

CHRISTMAS MOVIE AFTERNOON

Monday, 22 December

The Forbes Youth and Community Centre will be transformed into a cosy indoor cinema from 2pm to 4pm, complete with bean bags, sensory-friendly seating and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for winding down. Sit back and enjoy a screening of the Christmas favourite Elf on the big screen. This free session is open to all children aged 6 and over - however tickets are required due to limited places. Come along, bring your friends, and start the holidays with a fun and festive event. Movie screening commences at 2.10pm.

CHRISTMAS LUNCH

Thursday, 25 December

Havannah House is hosting its Christmas day lunch again, and extending the information to community members. Lunch will be at Town Hall at midday. For information, to RSVP and / or to book transport please contact Havannah House on 02 6852 1366, by emailing havannahhouse@gmail.com or through facebook messenger.

NEW YEARS EVE AT THE TROTS

Wednesday, 31 December

Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a bang with Parkes Harness Racing Club. Enjoy a full-on TAB harness racing program, food trucks and vendors, free kids ice cream and rides. Enjoy the fireworks display at the end of the harness racing event. Entry fee is $10 with kids under 12 free. More details will be posted on the Parkes Harness Racing Club website: www.parkesharness.org.au

INFLATABLE POOL DAYS

Tuesday, 6 January

Make a splash these holidays! From 10am to midday on Tuesday, 6 January and Tuesday, 13 January the inflatables will be up at the Forbes Olympic pool. This free session is open to the public, no tickets required, just bring your swimmers and sunscreen and be ready for a morning of water play.

PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL

7-11 January

It's that time of year again and Elvis and Pricilla will be taking over the town from 7 to 11 January. Head to the Parkes Elvis Festival website for in-depth details about the hundreds of events in and around the shire and start planning your rockin' good time at the Parkes Elvis Festival. The amazing Forbes street breakfast is on Friday, 9 January, so don your dancing shoes and head to Templar Street from 7am to 11am.

ELVIS 'UNSUNG' GOSPEL

Wednesday, 7 January

Elvis comes to Forbes for this free event. It's on at Forbes Uniting Church from 7pm to 9pm. Featuring the guitar, banjo, Mandolin and the highly unique 'One Man Quartet'. Details parkeselvisfestival.com.au

ROCKING ELVIS PRESLEY

Wednesday, 7 January

Award-winning tribute artist Serafino Alberti comes to the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, aka the Bowlie, performing from 6pm to 8pm.

NO-BAKE BAKING WORKSHOP

Thursday, 8 January

Calling all little aspiring chefs! Join us for a fun and free No-Bake Baking Day, perfect for young creatives who love getting hands-on in the kitchen. Forbes Shire Council has two workshops for you this summer, aimed at six to 10 years; and 12 years and above. Tickets are free but required, you'll find all events in Forbes Shire Council's what's on at forbes.nsw.gov.au

AMAZING FORBES STREET BREAKFAST

Friday, 9 January

The Sydney Swing Katz return to Forbes for the Amazing Forbes street breakfast. From 7am to 11am Templar Street will be transformed. Come on down and enjoy breakfast and live music from artists Sean Luke Spiteri, Blues Brothers Rebooted, Gavin Chatelier, Paul Fenech and Amitie.

KIWI ELVIS

Saturday, 9 January

Kiwi Elvis comes to Club Forbes during the Parkes Elvis Festival. Come along to the club and enjoy air conditioned comfort from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

GIANT POOL DAY

Tuesday, 20 January

Dive into double the fun with our Free Giant Pool Day from 10am–midday, enjoy free entry to the pool for a morning packed with excitement both in and out of the water.

The pool will feature large inflatables, while the surrounding area will come alive with land inflatables, including a jumping castle and an obstacle course for even more action from 10am - 2pm. This free session is open to the public, no tickets required.

VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE

Wednesday, 21 January

Step into another world with GLAB World’s unique Virtual Reality Gaming experience! Participants can choose between two exciting gaming modes, each offering a mix of problem-solving, teamwork, and action-packed fun.

All participants must be 12 years or older to take part in this session. Parents or guardians of anyone under 18 will be required to complete GLAB World’s waiver upon drop-off. Tickets are free, but essential, start on the Council website at forbes.nsw.gov.au

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR GALA DINNER

Sunday, 25 January

Join us for the annual Citizen of the Year Gala Dinner from 6pm on Sunday, 25 January.

The Official Ceremony will include the presentation of the Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Senior Citizen of the Year award winners and nominees for our 2026 Citizens of the Year.

Tickets are free but essential and must be secured by Friday, 16 January. Go online to www.123tix.com.au/events/50351/citizen-of-the-year-gala-dinner-2026 or contact Council by phone 02 6850 2300 or email community@forbes.nsw.gov.au.

