Parents wanting to know how they can help their child be more resilient are in mind as CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes brings Happy Families podcast’s Dr Justin Coulson to western NSW in March.

Dr Coulson will deliver ‘Resilient Kids: Building Stronger Kids Through Life’s Challenges’ in evening sessions at Narromine, Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin.

The fun, interactive-style talks have been organised and funded by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes (CCWF) and are free to attend.

Dr Coulson is well-known as the co-host and parenting expert on Channel Nine’s Parental Guidance and for his popular Happy Families podcast, which he co-hosts with wife Kylie.

He will return to western NSW after delivering a successful series of talks at CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes’s invitation in 2023.

In ‘Resilient Kids’, Dr Justin Coulson challenges the idea that childhood should be free from stress and struggle.

He argues that challenges are essential for growth and that parents can empower their children by allowing them to experience developmentally appropriate adversity while providing the right kind of support to help them overcome it.

CCWF Family and Relationship Services delivery leader Rebecca Lee encouraged mums, dads, grandparents and any caregivers in the community to attend.

“I attended Justin’s talks in our communities in 2023 and they were well-received and full of practical ideas,” Ms Lee said.

“He uses powerful stories and examples that everyone can relate to, and this session will show you how to support your child to cope positively with the challenges of life.”

The talks will take place from 5.30pm-7pm on:

Tuesday March 3, 2026 at the Parkes High School hall

Wednesday March 4, 2026 at the Forbes North Public School hall

Please RSVP to help with planning, details online at: https://ccwf.org.au/events/