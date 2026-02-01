Forbes Shire Council is inviting the community to come together for a morning of inspiration, wellbeing and celebration at this year’s International Women’s Day event, to be held on Friday 6 March 2026 at Lions Park.

The morning will begin with an invigorating Pilates session at 6.30am, open to all fitness levels, followed by a free community breakfast at 7am.

This year's theme "Balance the Scales" is a call to action for a fairer and more inclusive justice system for women and girls.

It emphasises the need to dismantle barriers to justice and ensure that every woman and girl can be safe, heard, and free to shape her own future.

The theme is particularly relevant for First Nations women, who face unique challenges and are disproportionately affected by violence and legal outcomes.

The initiative aims to transform justice systems, amplify marginalised voices, and ensure that equality is not an exception but a rule.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of guest speakers, each sharing their experience and leadership in the spirit of the theme:

• Kate Nixon, owner of Macrocarpa Landscapes

• Zoe Tyack, owner of Rise Physiotherapy

• Kylie Matthews, owner of Top Paddock Silo Stay

• Clare Pearson, CEO of Little Wings

Attendees will also receive a complimentary gift bag, thanks to the support of local partners and organisations.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said International Women’s Day is an important opportunity to reflect, celebrate and advocate.

“‘Balance the Scales’ reminds us that true equality requires action,” Mayor Miller said.

“Our community is strengthened when every woman and girl is safe, supported and empowered.

"This event is a chance to celebrate progress while acknowledging the work still to be done.”

Everyone is welcome, and Council encourages community members to bring friends, colleagues and family for a meaningful and energising start to the day.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased via 123tix.com.au.

The Forbes International Women’s Day event is proudly presented by Council in collaboration with the Forbes Business Chamber.