With temperatures forecast to reach 44 degrees on Australia Day, Forbes Shire Council has revised the planned celebrations in the interest of community wellbeing.

The Party in the Park event will not proceed due to the extreme heat conditions predicted.

Instead, the community is encouraged to cool off at the Forbes Pool, which will offer free entry all day, from 10am until 8pm.

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM said, “We know how much our community looks forward to Party in the Park and the fireworks each year.

"While we’re disappointed to have to cancel those celebrations, the wellbeing of our community, event staff, vendors and volunteers is Council’s highest priority.

"We’re excited to instead invite locals and visitors to the Forbes Pool for a cool and enjoyable day for all ages.”

The Community Breakfast will still go ahead as planned from 8am until 10am in Lions Park.

Council urges the community to stay hydrated, seek shade where possible, and look after vulnerable neighbours and family members during the extreme heat.