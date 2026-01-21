There is another outstanding field of nominees for the 2026 Forbes Shire Australia Day awards, to be announced on Sunday 25 January.

These awards recognise individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in our community, and the nominees are:

2026 Citizen of the Year nominees: Paul Findley, Sam Parish, Greg Ridge, John Schrader, Shane Wode, Kristen Woods

Senior Citizen of the Year nominees: Maureen Field, Michael and Denise Jelbart, Sue-Anne Nixon, Susan Stewart, Rex Toole, Elvy Quirk

Young Citizen of the Year nominees: Chloe Little, Elly Mackinnon

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM says Australia Day is a time to celebrate the incredible people who make our community stronger, kinder and more vibrant.

"These nominees represent the very best of Forbes, and we look forward to honouring their contributions and achievements at the Gala Event," she said.

The winners will be revealed at the Citizen of the Year Gala Dinner on Sunday 25 January 2026 at Forbes Town Hall commencing at 6pm.

This special evening will feature presentations, entertainment and an opportunity to honour the incredible efforts of our nominees.

They will be live streamed to the council's facebook page.

On Monday, 26 January, Forbes' Australia Day activities start with breakfast by the lake, and conclude with the party in the park and 9pm fireworks.

More on our nominees:

2026 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Paul Findley

Everyone in Forbes knows Paulie - and to those who haven’t met him yet, he’ll be sure to greet you with a friendly “hello”.

Paul works at the local pharmacy, taking great pride in his role and performing it with care and dedication.

Paul is known for his kindness, impeccable manners, and outstanding customer service.

His love of singing brings joy to those around him.

Sam Parish

Sam is a dedicated and enthusiastic contributor to the Forbes community.

He is making a notable impact in the agricultural industry, having won the prestigious National Beef Cattle Young Judges Championships and being named a 2026 Royal Agricultural Society Rural Achiever Finalist. A passionate agribusiness professional, Sam also hosts his own podcast.

Beyond his professional achievements, Sam is actively involved in local initiatives, including the Forbes Rugby Club, regional agricultural shows, and charity events such as the Uncomfortable Challenge for We Are Mobilise.

He also recently served as a guest speaker at the Forbes International Men’s Day event.

Greg Ridge

Greg is a highly valued member of the Forbes community, especially through his longstanding commitment to Little Athletics.

He is always the first to arrive and set up, and the last to pack away - ensuring every event runs smoothly for local families.

His dedication extends beyond the weekly meets. He also serves as an official when children travel to zone and regional competitions, supporting them every step of the way.

In addition to his sporting contributions, Greg is the President of Club Forbes, a role in which he provides strong leadership, upholds good governance, and helps drive the ongoing success of the club.

His reliability, generosity and commitment make him an indispensable part of community life in Forbes.

John Schrader

John has long been a pillar of numerous organisations in and around the Forbes region.

A dedicated volunteer, he contributes his time and expertise across a wide range of sporting, agricultural, and charitable committees, often taking on executive roles to support their success.

A positive, tactful and highly respected leader, John consistently encourages others to give their best and to rally behind causes that strengthen the community.

He works tirelessly for many local organisations, including Forbes Junior and Senior Rugby League, Veteran Car Rallies, Can Assist, ANZAC Day ceremonies, and various Forbes motorcycle charity events.

John’s unwavering commitment, reliability and community spirit make him an invaluable and deeply appreciated member of the Forbes community.

Shane Wode

Shane has a remarkable gift for lifting the spirits of everyone he meets.

Widely regarded as a true gentleman, he exemplifies decency, kindness and unwavering personal integrity in all that he does.

His volunteer work has made a profound and lasting impact on the Forbes community.

Shane’s long-standing commitment to the Forbes Museum, where he has volunteered since 1985, reflects his deep passion for preserving and sharing local history.

He enriches the museum experience with his expert historical knowledge and warm, engaging interactions with visitors.

A talented writer, Shane is also the author of the much‑loved book The Streets of Forbes, a treasured contribution to the region’s historical record.

In addition to his museum work, Shane generously lends his public‑speaking talents as Master of Ceremonies for the annual Forbes Shire and Australia Day celebrations, becoming the familiar and trusted voice of these important community events.

Shane’s dedication, humility, and spirit of service make him an invaluable and deeply respected figure in the Forbes community.

Kristen Woods

Kristen is a passionate and dedicated advocate for dance in the Forbes community.

Over the years, she has taught hundreds of children and adults across a wide range of styles, including ballet, modern, hip hop, jazz and acrobatics.

For many families, being part of Kristen's Dance Studio is a cherished rite of passage, with students progressing through formal dance exams, performing at regional eisteddfods, and even showcasing their talents overseas.

Beyond her teaching, Kristen has mentored numerous young adults in the performing arts, many of whom have gone on to become professional performers - a testament to her guidance, skill and unwavering support.

And in true Kristen style, she remembers every dancer’s name, making each student feel seen, valued and encouraged.

2026 SENIOR CITIZEN OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Maureen Field

Maureen joined CanAssist in 2011 and has served as Treasurer for an impressive 25 years.

Her contribution extends far beyond managing finances.

She is a compassionate support for individuals affected by cancer and a steady source of guidance for fellow CanAssist members.

A strong and determined advocate, Maureen works tirelessly to secure wider, fairer and more accessible benefits for country patients.

Her efforts help ensure that rural residents, especially those who must travel long distances for cancer treatment or other essential medical services, receive the support they need.

Maureen’s commitment to community service extends well beyond CanAssist.

She is an active member of several local organisations, including the Parish of Forbes St Laurence O’Toole and the View Club, where she contributes generously to their ongoing work.

Michael and Denise Jelbart

Michael and Denise, both individually and together, have shown an extraordinary and unwavering commitment to voluntary service, leadership and community advocacy.

Their contributions span a wide range of areas, including affordable housing for older residents, health and wellbeing initiatives, youth engagement, and strengthening connections across generations.

For more than two decades, Michael and Denise have been dedicated members of the Forbes Aged Peoples Welfare Committee.

Their ongoing involvement has helped ensure that Lachlan House remains a place of safety, support and belonging for some of the community’s most vulnerable older residents.

They are also long‑standing members of the Forbes Rotary Club, where they have been deeply involved in fundraising, supporting local organisations, delivering community projects, and driving charitable initiatives.

Michael’s service has been recognised through the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award - one of Rotary’s highest honours.

Denise has made a profound impact through more than twenty years of involvement with the Forbes Breast Cancer Support Group.

She played a central role in organising monthly support luncheons and contributing to awareness and fundraising activities.

She continues her commitment to care and service through her work with Meals on Wheels, and her efforts were formally acknowledged when she was named to the NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll in 2012.

Together, Michael and Denise exemplify the true spirit of community service, offering compassion, leadership and unwavering dedication to the people of Forbes.

Sue-Anne Nixon

Sue‑Anne is the true embodiment of someone who “wears many hats,” especially in the realm of education.

During her time at Forbes North Public School, she played an integral role in enriching students’ learning experiences beyond the classroom.

She tended to the school’s vegetable garden before and after work each day, ensuring it thrived as a hands‑on learning space.

Thanks to her dedication, students were able to sow, harvest, prepare and share fresh produce.

Her passion didn’t stop at the school gates. Sue‑Anne supported the Forbes Riverside Community Garden through her creative entries in the annual Scarecrow Competition.

Sue‑Anne also encourages learning through the arts.

As an active member of the Forbes Town Band, she continually seeks opportunities to showcase the group, leading to collaborations and performances at community events such as the Teddy Bears Picnic and the Uniting Church Fete.

Additionally, Sue‑Anne contributes to a diverse range of educational and cultural initiatives, including the Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea’s interactive display at the Forbes Show, the Vintage Fair supporting the Forbes Heritage Committee’s Heritage Week, and the Makers Markets as part of the Galari River Arts Festival.

Through these activities, she helps create engaging learning experiences for people of all ages.

Susan Stewart

Susan is a quiet achiever whose tireless volunteer work has made her a deeply valued member of the Forbes community.

Since joining the Forbes Historical Society in 2003, she has taken on the role of Secretary and become an important part of the museum’s operations.

She attends weekly working bees and volunteers each month, generously sharing her local knowledge and thoughtful insights with visitors interested in Forbes’ rich history.

Susan also applies her creativity and commitment by helping produce the interactive display at the Forbes Show each year.

In addition to her historical work, she is an active member of the Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea, where she has served as Treasurer for many years. Always dependable and unfailingly positive, Susan is known for stepping forward to support community events whenever she’s needed.

Rex Toole

Rex has been a devoted volunteer at St John’s Anglican Church since 1972, contributing more than five decades of faithful service.

His roles have been many and varied - ringing the church bells, assisting with communion offerings and banking, and more recently supporting the Village Play program.

A talented handyman, Rex is always willing to lend his skills to improve the church community.

He built the sandpit used by the Village Play group and the younger members of the congregation, creating a welcoming and enjoyable space for children to learn and play.

Rex’s reliability, humility and practical support make him an invaluable part of the St John’s community.

Elvy Quirk

Elvy is a stalwart of Forbes Croquet and a long‑standing champion of the club.

During her tenure as President, and through her dedicated work in publicity, membership has flourished, reflecting her passion for the sport and her commitment to welcoming new players.

In addition to her croquet leadership, Elvy is an active member of the Forbes Garden Club. She has fostered strong collaborations with other community organisations, including the establishment of successful “Come and Try Days,” helping introduce new people to both croquet and community gardening.

Elvy’s enthusiasm, initiative and community‑minded approach have made her an invaluable asset to every group she serves.

2026 YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Chloe Little

Chloe is an emerging young leader within the Forbes community.

Chloe is a member of the Forbes Youth Action Team, where she has quickly become an essential and highly respected member.

Since joining, she has taken on a natural mentoring role, offering guidance and support to younger participants and helping them build confidence and skills within the group.

Her leadership is evident through her willingness to step up for key responsibilities, including being nominated as the emcee for the Teddy Bears Picnic.

Chloe attends all meetings and events, consistently demonstrating reliability, commitment and a genuine desire to contribute.

In addition to her work with FYAT, Chloe serves as School Captain of Forbes High School, further reflecting her strong leadership qualities.

She has also represented the Youth Action Team at the Tidy Towns Awards and completed First Aid training, showing her dedication to personal growth and community safety.

Chloe’s combination of leadership, mentorship and initiative makes her an inspiring role model for young people across Forbes.

Elly Mackinnon

Elly demonstrates leadership well beyond her years as an exceptional childcare educator.

Last year, she received the Outstanding Achievement Award for Everyday Excellence at the Central West Early Education Awards, a testament to her capability, maturity and impact.

She consistently goes above and beyond in her role, creating a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment where every child feels valued, supported and empowered in their learning.

Her passion, professionalism and natural leadership inspire not only the children in her care but also her colleagues - including long‑serving educators, to push themselves further, strive for excellence, and continually grow their practice.

Elly’s commitment, insight and ability to elevate those around her make her a remarkable young leader within the early childhood sector.