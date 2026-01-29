Are you new to Forbes?

Forbes Shire Council invites you to connect with the community at the Welcome to Forbes Event on Thursday 19 February at The Lachie Cafe.

Held biannually, the Welcome to Forbes event is an opportunity for new residents to meet the locals, learn about community services and activities, and discover everything that our vibrant town has to offer.

“Welcome to Forbes is one of our favourite events of the year – we have even won awards for it," Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.

"It's such a lovely experience for us to welcome new residents and help them feel more at home.

“From vibrant cultural celebrations to thrilling sporting events and welcoming community gatherings, Forbes is a place where there’s always something happening and we really want our new people to feel included.”

Guests will be able to enjoy light refreshments while meeting friendly faces and find out how to get involved in local events, clubs and programs.

Event details: Thursday 19 February 2026 From 5.30pm The Lachie Café, 46 Mary Street, Forbes

Please RSVP by Thursday 12th February to events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 6850 2300.