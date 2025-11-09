The Forbes community is invited to come together for a special International Men’s Day event on Wednesday 19 November 2025.

This free community event is dedicated to supporting men and boys in our region, raising awareness around men’s health, and encouraging connection through meaningful conversations.

The morning will feature:

• Inspiring guest speakers from Talk2MeBro, The Men's Table and the Forbes & District Lions Club

• Ice baths and wellness activities

• A hearty breakfast cooked by the Lions Club

• Freshly brewed coffee donated by Club Forbes

This year’s national theme, ‘Supporting Men and Boys’, encourages all Australians to reflect on the ways we can make a difference in the lives of those around us.

Support can be as simple as checking in on a mate, reaching out to a family member, or offering guidance to a young person who needs it.

Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the Forbes event is a chance for the community to come together in support of men’s health and wellbeing.

“International Men’s Day is about shining a light on the positive role men and boys play in our community, while also encouraging open conversations about mental and physical health,” Mayor Miller said.

“We encourage everyone to come along, connect, and share in this meaningful morning.”

It will all be happening at Victoria Park, in Harold Street, from 7.30am to 10.30am on Wednesday, 19 November.

This is a free community event, no tickets required.