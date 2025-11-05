ADAM COURTENAY LAUNCHES MY FATHER BRYCE

Thursday, 6 November

Journalist Adam Courtenay returns to the central west to talk about his memoir My Father Bryce and he's coming to Forbes Library in November. Dynamic, complex and driven Bryce Courtenay was all of those as well as one of Australia's most beloved authors. His son recounts his own 1960s and 1970s childhood, Bryce's career in advertising and metamorphosis into bestselling novelist. He will be at Forbes library from 10.30am on Thursday, 6 November. Call Forbes library on 6852 1463 to book or go online to tinyurl.com/AdamCourtenaryForbes2025

ROTARY MARKETS

Saturday, 8 November

Rotary markets return, with the opportunity to have breakfast by the lake and pick up Christmas gifts, from 8am to midday at Rotary Park. Please note the change of venue due to the work at Lions Park. This is the final Rotary Ipomoea market for the year, as in December the club will host their incredible Christmas tree festival. To book a stall phone 0427 201 445 - and start thinking about those creations for the festival too!

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Tuesday, 11 November

Forbes RSL Sub Branch invites community members to gather at the Cenotaph for the Remembrance Day service. Assemble from 10.35am for the wreath laying and reading of names of those from our shire who gave their lives in service to our country. A time of silence is to be observed at 11am.

KILLER QUEEN EXPERIENCE

Friday, 14 November

The Killer Queen Experience has risen from a local Brisbane-based Queen Cover-band to an international touring show and they're coming to Club Forbes. This two-hour live show consists of all Queen's Greatest Hits (and stage costumes), including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Somebody to Love, Radio Ga Ga, Another One Bites the Dust and many more. Tickets through trybooking.com or visit Club Forbes.

INTERNATIONAL MEN'S DAY

Wednesday, 19 November

The Forbes community is invited to come together for a special International Men's Day event from 7.30 to 10.30am at Victoria Park. This free event is dedicated to supporting men and boys in our region, raising awareness around men's health and encouraging connection through meaningful conversations. The morning will feature inspiring guest speakers from Talk2MeBro, The Men's Table and the Forbes and District Lions Club, ice baths and wellness activities and a hearty breakfast. Everyone is encouraged to come along, connect and share.

EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT

Friday, 21 November

Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping Night is on again Friday 21 November 2025. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls.

OFFICIAL OPENING, EUGOWRA POOL AND AMENITIES

Saturday, 22 November

This is a community celebration to officially open the Eugowra Pool and Amenities restoration, which was proudly funded by the Australian Government and NSW Government through the Community Assets Program. Entry to the pool will be free to the public from 11am until 2pm. For catering, please ensure you RSVP by clicking 'going' on the facebook event page, or by emailing council@cabonne.nsw.gov.au, by 7 November.

WHITE RIBBON DAY

Tuesday, 25 November

Everyone is invited to take part in the Forbes White Ribbon Day Event, which will include a community march through the CBD followed by an official ceremony in Victoria Park, to stand together to raise awareness and show support for ending violence against women. Local services and community groups will have stalls and activities in the park. Assemble in Spring Street at 9.30am for the march, with events to follow in Victoria Park.

