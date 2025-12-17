FARMERS MARKETS

SATURDAY, 20 DECEMBER

The final Forbes Markets of 2025 are on this Saturday at Victoria Park. Source your local and regional produce and goodies between 8am and midday, stock up now!

MINGLE AND JINGLE AT THE VIC

SATURDAY, 20 DECEMBER

Need a convenient time to do some Christmas shopping? Join the Forbes Visitor Information Centre team at Mingle and Jingle on Saturday morning. They’ll be open from 8am to 10am with local gifts, tastings, Christmas cheer and best of all free gift wrapping.

TRUNDLE COMMUNITY CAROLS

SATURDAY, 20 DECEMBER

Trundle Golf Club is the venue for the Trundle community carols from 6.30pm. There are prizes for best dressed across children’s age groups and for the adults, with prizes donated by the Royal Agricultural Show Society. Enter through the front door of the club to receive a lucky door ticket.

CHRISTMAS MOVIE afternoon

monDAY, 22 DECEMBER

The Forbes Youth and Community Centre will be transformed into a cosy indoor cinema from 2pm to 4pm, complete with bean bags, sensory-friendly seating and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for winding down. Sit back and enjoy a screening of the Christmas favourite Elf on the big screen. This free session is open to all children aged 6 and over - however tickets are required due to limited places.

Come along, bring your friends, and start the holidays with a fun and festive event. Movie screening commences at 2.10pm.

CHRISTMAS LUNCH WITH HAVANNAH HOUSE

thursday, 25 DECEMBER

Havannah House is hosting its Christmas day lunch again, and extending the information to community members.

Lunch will be at Town Hall at midday.

For information or to RSVP please contact Havannah House on 02 6852 1366, by emailing havannahhouse@gmail.com or through facebook messenger.

CHRISTMAS DAY PARK RUN

THURSDAY, 25 DECEMBER

Parkes’ Northparkes Oval Parkrun will be hosting a Christmas Day run. Join the crew Christmas morning and start your day the parkrun way. If you are able to volunteer on the day, message the Northparkes Oval Parkrun Facebook page.

BURCHER

NEW YEAR’S BASH

WEDNESDAY, 31 DECEMBER

Burcher Progress Association and Lachlan Shire Council are bringing you this new year bash in Burcher from 7pm. There will be live entertainment by local bands Cross Threaded and The Alternators, so be sure to bring a picnic rug, a plate to share and good vibes.

NEW YEARS EVE

AT THE TROTS

WEDNESDAY, 31 DECEMBER

Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a bang with Parkes Harness Racing Club. Enjoy a TAB harness racing program, food trucks and vendors, free kids ice cream and rides - and fireworks of the racing. Entry fee is $10 with kids under 12 free. More details will be posted on the club website: www.parkesharness.org.au

INFLATABLE

POOL DAYS

TUESDAY, 6 JANUARY 2026

Make a splash these holidays! From 10am to midday on Tuesday, 6 January and Tuesday, 13 January the inflatables will be up at the Forbes Olympic pool. This free session is open to the public, no tickets required, just bring your swimmers and sunscreen for water play.

PARKES

ELVIS FESTIVAL

7-11 JANUARY 2026

It’s almost that time of year again - the new year brings the Parkes Elvis Festival and all its colour and fun. Elvis and Pricilla will be taking over the town from 7 to 11 January. Head to the Parkes Elvis Festival website for in-depth details about the hundreds of events in and around the shire and start planning your rockin’ good time at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

ELVIS UNSUNG

GOSPEL

WEDNESDAY, 7 JANUARY 2026

Elvis comes to Forbes for this free event. It’s on at Forbes Uniting Church from 7pm to 9pm. Featuring the guitar, banjo, Mandolin and the highly unique ‘One Man Quartet’. Details parkeselvisfestival.com.au

ROCKING

ELVIS PRESLEY

WEDNESDAY, 7 JANUARY 2026

Award-winning tribute artist Serafino Alberti comes to the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, aka the Bowlie, performing from 6pm to 8pm.

NO-BAKE

BAKING WORKSHOP

THURSDAY, 8 JANUARY 2026

Calling all little aspiring chefs! Join us for a fun and free No-Bake Baking Day, perfect for young creatives who love getting hands-on in the kitchen. Forbes Shire Council has two workshops for you this summer, aimed at six to 10 years; and 12 years and above. Tickets are free but required, you’ll find all events in Forbes Shire Council’s what’s on at forbes.nsw.gov.au

AMAZING FORBES

STREET BREAKFAST

FRIDAY, 9 JANUARY 2026

The Sydney Swing Katz return to Forbes for the Amazing Forbes street breakfast. From 7am to 11am Templar Street will be transformed. Come on down and enjoy breakfast and live music from artists Sean Luke Spiteri, Blues Brothers Rebooted, Gavin Chatelier, Paul Fenech and Amitie.

KIWI ELVIS

AT CLUB FORBES

SATURDAY, 10 JANUARY 2026

Kiwi Elvis comes to Club Forbes during the Parkes Elvis Festival. Come along to the club and enjoy air conditioned comfort from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

CEATIVE COMMUNITY CONCEPTS

FRIDAY, 16 JANUARY

Creative Community Concepts is back with a free community event open to all ages and packed with plenty to do for kids, teens and families. There are novelty activities, laser tag, archery tag for ages 12 and over, free refreshments and more. Bring the family, bring your mates and come along for a fun and relaxed afternoon. Everything is free and everyone is welcome.

They’re are Lions Park from 10am to1pm on Friday, 16 January. Please bring appropriate footwear, hat and drink bottle.