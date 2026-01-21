TALK2MEBRO COMMUNITY CATCHUP

SUNDAY, 25 JANUARY

Talk2MeBro’s first community catch up of the year is on at the ski dam on Sunday morning. This event, from 7.30am to roughly 9am, is dedicated to fostering wellness, connection, and mutual support.

It includes breathwork, ice baths, and connection, so bring a yoga mat, blanket (to be comfortable during breath work) a spare towel or two as well as warm clothes to get changed into and swimmers for the ice.

This is free and open to everyone – ladies, guys, and children under 18 (with adult supervision). You can find out more online through https://www.talk2mebrocatchups.org.au/

AUSTRALIA DAY BREAKFAST

MONDAY, 26 JANUARY

Start your Australia Day celebrations with a community breakfast at the picturesque Lake Forbes. Supported by Rotary, this breakfast is open to all, with gold coin donations welcomed. Enjoy a relaxed morning by the lake with family and friends between 8am and 10am.

AUSTRALIA DAY IN FORBES

MONDAY, 26 JANUARY

Forbes pool is open 10am to 8pm with free entry - and the inflatable in the water - on Australia Day.

Forbes Historical Museum in Cross Street is open extended hours - 10am to 5pm - on Australia Day. Make a visit after the breakfast or before the Party in the Park.

Shane Wode’s Streets of Forbes will be available for purchase.

Bowls is on at The Bowlie, names in by 9am for a 9.30am start.

$15 to play includes sausage sizzle lunch.

AUSTRALIA DAY IN EUGOWRA

MONDAY, 26 JANUARY

Eugowra Bowls and Recreation Club hosts Australia Day celebrations from 11am.

This is where awards, including Eugowra community awards, will be presented. Entry to Eugowra pool is free on the day, the pool open 3pm - 6pm.

AUSTRALIA DAY IN BOGAN GATE

MONDAY, 26 JANUARY

Bogan Gate hosts a free family community event at the Recreation Reserve (tennis courts) on Australia Day.

Official proceedings from 10.30am with guest speaker A/Professor Hy William Chan - architect, urban planner, global leader in sustainable cities and councillor of the 60th City of Sydney Council. Morning tea provided with community activities and social tennis to follow (bring your own tennis racquet).

PARTY IN THE PARK

MONDAY, 26 JANUARY

Finish Australia Day in Forbes with the Party in the Park in Lions Park, culminating in the spectacular Bates Bridge fireworks display at 9pm.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Greg (“Hushy”) Hush.

Bring your own chair or picnic blanket and enjoy a variety of food options and the family-friendly atmosphere between 6pm and 9pm.

KIDS BINGO

WEDNESDAY, 28 JANUARY

Club Forbes presents kids bingo hosted by Miss Deb from 11am on Wednesday, 28 January. Two rounds of bingo, lunch and slushies with prizes to be won.

BEDGERABONG PICNIC RACES

Saturday, 14 FEBRUARY

It’s time to get your tickets and lock the 2026 Bedgerabong Picnic Races in to your calendar. The country club is hosting a great day out, with racing from 1.30pm.

There’ll be fashions on the field, children’s entertainment, and great music from Foxxy Cleopatra to take the party into the evening. You do need to get your tickets online, they’re available AT 123tix.com.au

WELCOME TO FORBES

THURSDAY, 19 FEBRUARY

New to Forbes? Join Forbes Shire Council for the biannual welcome event. It’s on 5.30 for 6pm at The Lachie Cafe, Forbes Visitor Information Centre, on Thursday 19 February.

Please RSVP by Thursday, 12 February to events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 6850 2300.

WIRRINYA SUNDOWNER

SATURDAY, 28 FEBRUARY

Relax under the wide Wirrinya sky with live music by Charlie Goodsell and delicious canapés by Just Eat Me Grazing. Bring your own drinks and enjoy a laid back evening in great company, all while supporting the community.

A return bus service from Forbes will be running and camping is also available. Tickets are available online through 123tix.com.au