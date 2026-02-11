WELCOME TO FORBES

Thursday, 19 February

RSVP due today: New to Forbes? Join Forbes Shire Council for the biannual welcome event. It's on 5.30 for 6pm at The Lachie Cafe, Forbes Visitor Information Centre, on Thursday 19 February. Come along and enjoy council's hospitality, meet staff, community groups and councillors in a relaxed atmosphere. Please RSVP by Thursday, 12 February to events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phone 6850 2300.

OCHRE RIBBON DAY

Friday, 13 February

Show your support and raise awareness for the prevention of family and domestic violence that has devastating effects on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Comes along to the Yoorana Gunya Scout Hall, at 16 Camp Street, from 12.30pm to 2pm on Friday, 13 February. Free barbecue lunch provided.

BEDGERABONG PICNIC RACES

Saturday, 14 February

It’s time to get your tickets and lock the 2026 Bedgerabong Picnic Races in to your calendar. The country club is hosting a great day out, with racing from 1.30pm.

There’ll be fashions on the field, children’s entertainment, and great music from Foxxy Cleopatra to take the party into the evening. You do need to get your tickets online, they’re available at 123tix.com.au

Forbes PAH AGM

Tuesday, 17 February

Members are advised that the Forbes Pastoral, Agricultural & Horticultural Association Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 17 February starting at 7pm start in the Ladies Auxiliary room at Forbes Showground. As the Show Society heads into an exciting year - including preparations for the 150th Forbes Show - they are calling for new committee members to join our team.

Email: forbesshow@gmail.com or Phone: 02 6852 1311. Come along, get involved, and help shape the future of this proud local event and association.

FORBES ARTS SOCIETY PRESENTS ANYTHING GOES

19 to 22 February

Forbes Arts Society presents Anything Goes, an exhibition showcasing diverse artist styles, mediums and subjects. Opening night is at Forbes Town Hall from 6-8pm on Thursday, 19 February. It's $10 for members and $15 non-members at the door. Exhibition will be open 10am to 3pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday with entry by gold coin donation.

LEGENDS OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Saturday, 21 February

Legends of Rugby League in Conjunction with NSW Indigenous Rugby League is coming to Forbes, playing for a purpose. There will be open men's and open women's games, along with an under 12s match. The day will feature auctions, raffles, prizes and community activities. All funds raised will be donated to a suicide prevention charity, supporting mental health. Further details to be confirmed.

PRE-LOVED CLOTHING MARKET

Sunday, 22 February

Pre-loved clothes, shoes and accessories will be on offer from more than 20 stall holders at this pop-up pre-loved market. It's on at The Studio, Camp Street Forbes, from 9am to midday.

FARMERS MARKETS

Saturday, 28 February

Forbes Farmers Markets return to Victoria Park. Come along and get your fresh, regional produce between 8am and 11am.

WIRRINYA SUNDOWNER

SATURDAY, 28 FEBRUARY

Relax under the wide Wirrinya sky with live music by Charlie Goodsell and delicious canapés by Just Eat Me Grazing. Bring your own drinks and enjoy a laid back evening in great company, all while supporting the community.

A return bus service from Forbes will be running and camping is also available. Tickets are available online through 123tix.com.au

EUGOWRA HOSTS ZONE YOUNG WOMAN FINALS

Saturday, 28 February

Eugowra Show Society is excited to host The Land Sydney Royal Agshows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 final, with dinner at the Eugowra Community Hall at the Eugowra Showground. Cocktail hour from 6pm and formalities from 7pm. Music by Kent Eastwood. Tickets online now through 123tix.com.au

SENIORS VARIETY CONCERT

Sunday, 1 March

The popular seniors variety concert is on again, at Forbes Town Hall between 2pm and 4pm. More to come.

CROQUET OPEN DAY

Tuesday, 3 March

Seniors week is being celebrated at Forbes Croquet Club on Tuesday 3 March with an open day. Arrival 8.15 am to get names into the draw, play commences at 8.30am. Whether young or mature age come and join us for a game and soak up the social atmosphere with a scrumptious morning tea. Wear closed in shoes, bring your hat and water bottle and wear your sunscreen. Mallets provided. Enquiries 0428 540 272.

MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

This masters rugby league carnival returns to Eugowra in 2026 and promises another great day at Ian Walsh football field. Nominate your teams by contacting Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery on facebook.

EUGOWRA BOOTS AND BOWTIES BALL

Saturday, 11 April

Put it in your diary, book the babysitter, Eugowra's Boots and Bowties Ball is on again! This fundraising ball at Eugowra Showground is not to be missed. Roving canapes by Smoking Brothers. Music by Noah Dorin and Foxxy Cleopatra.

FLY'N FOR FUN

27-29 March

After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun 2024, the event is back for 2026 at the Parkes Airport. With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet. Designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation, the event will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and gyrocopters.

BEDGERABONG PUBLIC SCHOOL CELEBRATES 150 YEARS

Saturday, 28 MARCH

Bedgerabong Public School is celebrating its sesquicentenary with a great weekend planned. From 10am Saturday, Come along and join us for the official opening of the time capsule, the unveiling of an updated rotunda and the opening of our Community Circle. Spend some time reminiscing, sharing stories, admiring the displays and catching up. At 6pm there's a dinner at the Bedgerabong Racecourse hall, with a chance to bid on some wonderful memorabilia as you reminisce with old friends and make new ones. Tickets to the dinner at $55 online through eventbrite.com