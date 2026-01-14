CREATIVE COMMUNITY CONCEPTS

FRIDAY, 16 JANUARY

Creative Community Concepts is back with a free community event open to all ages and packed with plenty to do for kids, teens and families. There are novelty activities, laser tag, archery tag for ages 12 and over, free refreshments and more. Bring the family, bring your mates and come along for a fun and relaxed afternoon. Everything is free and everyone is welcome.

They’re are Lions Park from 10am to1pm on Friday, 16 January. Please bring appropriate footwear, hat and drink bottle.

SUMMERFEST CARNIVAL

FRIDAY, 16 JANUARY

Forbes Anglican Church and a team of some 50 volunteers have been running a wonderful week of events for Summerfest 2026. It all wraps up with a summer evening of games, food and fun this Friday at Forbes Anglican Church from 5-8pm. Free sausage sizzle and drink included. You can find out more about Summerfest, the event and the week online at https://www.forbesanglican.org.au/

ventriloquist

at club forbes

TUESDAY, 20 JANUARY

Family fun alert at Club Forbes! Come along for a hilarious and interactive show with Natalie May ventriloquist. It’s at the club at 11am on Tuesday, 20 January. $10 a ticket with bookings online through 123tix.com.au or at club reception.

GIANT POOL DAY

TUESDAY, 20 JANUARY

Dive into double the fun with our Free Giant Pool Day from 10am–midday, enjoy free entry to the pool for a morning packed with excitement both in and out of the water.

The pool will feature large inflatables, while the surrounding area will come alive with land inflatables, including a jumping castle and an obstacle course for even more action from 10am - 2pm. This free session is open to the public, no tickets required.

VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE

WEDNESDAY, 21 JANUARY

Step into another world with GLAB World’s unique Virtual Reality Gaming experience! Participants can choose between two exciting gaming modes, each offering a mix of problem-solving, teamwork, and action-packed fun.All participants must be 12 years or older to take part in this session.

Parents or guardians of anyone under 18 will be required to complete GLAB World’s waiver upon drop-off. Tickets are free, but essential, start on the Council website at forbes.nsw.gov.au

science

workshop

thursday, 22 january

Spark curiosity and have a blast with this Science Workshop offered by Forbes Shire Council, where children and young adults can explore the fascinating world of chemistry and reactions!

This interactive session is designed to inspire young minds as they experiment, discover, and learn through fun, safe, and engaging activities.

This workshop is open to all children aged 6 and above.

There are two sessions and it’s all happening at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre.

Tickets are available through 123tix.com.au or go online to the council’s website at forbes.nsw.gov.au to see the full list of Summer holiday activities.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR GALA DINNER

SUNDAY, 25 JANUARY

Join Forbes Shire Council for the annual Citizen of the Year Gala Dinner from 6pm on Sunday, 25 January. This will include the presentation of the Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Senior Citizen of the Year award winners and nominees.

Tickets are free but must be secured by Friday, 16 January. Go online to www.123tix.com.au/events/50351/citizen-of-the-year-gala-dinner-2026 or contact Council by phone 02 6850 2300 or email community@forbes.nsw.gov.au

KIDS BINGO

WEDNESDAY, 28 JANUARY

Club Forbes presents kids bingo hosted by Miss Deb from 11am on Wednesday, 28 January. Two rounds of bingo, lunch and slushies with prizes to be won.

BEDGERABONG

PICNIC RACES

saturday, 14 FEBRUARY

It’s time to get your tickets and lock the 2026 Bedgerabong Picnic Races in to your calendar. The country club is hosting a great day out, with racing from 1.30pm. There’ll be fashions on the field, children’s entertainment, and great music from Foxxy Cleopatra to take the party into the evening. You do need to get your tickets online, they’re available AT 123tix.com.au

welcome to forbes

thursday, 19 februarY

New to Forbes? Join Forbes Shire Council for the biannual welcome event. It’s on 5.30 for 6pm at The Lachie Cafe, Forbes Visitor Information Centre, on Thursday 19 February. Please RSVP by Thursday, 12 February to events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 6850 2300.