Forbes, this is your final chance to see the incredible vehicle collection at McFeeters Motor Museum while it remains in this one local venue.

The iconic McFeeters Motor Museum building has been sold, with its rare pieces to be auctioned on site on 1 February 2026, but does remain open to visitors through December and January.

Bill and Jan McFeeters had the premises - in prime location on the corner of the Newell Highway and Oxford Street - built in 2007 to house a lifetime's collection of cars.

Dating back more than 120 years, they have such a story to tell.

There are 50-60 motor cars of all makes, models and age along with and including a select number of motorcycles and even a vintage caravan.

While every one has its appeal and place in the collection, some of the highlights include a 1923 Rolls Royce, Holden FJ, Ford Mainline, 1927 Chevrolet Truck, 1916 Buick USA, Ford A Models, Ford T Models, the 1902 Elmore Model 6 through to the most modern car of the collection, a 2015 Holden Maloo - with just 15km showing on the clock.

There is already international interest, says Ashley Burns from Burns and Co Auctions who has been appointed to auction the collection.

Burns and Co is cataloguing the collection this week with a view to having the catalogue online before Christmas - but even without it the enquiries have been coming in.

"Very strong interest - and we haven't really started yet with our marketing and promotion," Mr Burns said.

McFeeters have cars dating back to a 1902 English Mechanic or EM car.

"There's a 1902 Elmore there that's a very rare car, possibly the only one in the country," Mr Burns said.

"You're going right back to the very start and then working his way right up to a 2015 Holden Maloo ute so there's something in there for everybody really."

There are European, Australian, Japanese and American vehicles and as far as collectors go - he anticipates there will be some entry-level opportunities as well as top-end museum pieces.

Mr Burns expects participation from both private collectors and other museums seeking to lock some of those unusual cars into their collections.

The auction will be conducted on property on 1 February, with online and phone bidding as well - the team will cater for everyone.

Until then, for December and January, the Museum does remain open to visitors 9am to 4pm seven days.

McFeeters Motor Museum will close for the final time at 4pm on Friday, 30 January with the auction to take place that weekend.