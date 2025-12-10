For more than six decades Lachlan House, built through local vision and partnership for our older residents, has stood as a testament to the compassion and determination of the Forbes community.

This month marks a new chapter in that legacy, as St Vincent de Paul Housing takes custodianship of the House with hope of unlocking the site’s full potential and providing more homes for people aged over 55 who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

Residents welcomed official guests in to mark the official hand over last week and Wilcannia-Forbes Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green blessed the home.

Jim Rogers, St Vincent de Paul Wilcannia Forbes Central Council President, thanked those who had the original vision and courage to establish Lachlan House, and those who have overseen it over the decades since.

“Lachlan House provides stability, dignity and community to residents over 55 years who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness in Forbes region,” he said.

“St Vincent de Paul Society Housing has agreed to be custodians of their vision and to work to increase the number of units on site for those in need.”

Vinnies already knows the need facing our community and the region, and residents will also be supported by members of the Forbes Sacred Heart Conference.

“In the past 12 months alone, Sacred Heart Conference supported 627 people in Forbes with more than $128,000 in material and financial assistance – with one in four or 27 per cent of those helped experiencing housing stress,” Mr Rogers said.

It’s hoped St Vincent de Paul Housing will be able to fulfil the potential and vision for the site – as there is an approved development application to build 40 new units on the same block of land.

They’re just looking for the funding – with an application currently pending.

Brian Murnane has retired from his role as CEO of the organisation, but had worked with both the Forbes Aged People’s Welfare Committee and Parkes Forbes Community Housing towards the hand over and was there to celebrate it.

“Housing is a barbecue discussion everywhere, it doesn’t matter if you’re in Sydney or the central west or far west, housing is an issue,” he said.

After working with architects and Forbes Shire Council, the development is ready to go once it’s funded.

“We’ve got the DA approved, an application has been lodged for this site here with the National Housing Innovation Fund and we’re hoping we will be able to get the funding to develop the new units at the back,” Mr Murnane said.

Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance acknowledged all the community members who had contributed over the years.

Lachlan House was built under a partnership between the Forbes abattoirs and members of the Masonic Lodge, managed by a board.

The units were built to provide housing to men over 55, but in the past 20 years they have been refurbished and the number reduced so the remaining units are larger.

There are now 14 units, providing housing to men and women over 55.

“This is a significant for Forbes and the wider community as we celebrate not just these buildings, but what they represent,” Cr Roylance said.

That is security, dignity and hope at a time when it’s most needed.

“I’ve lived right next door for the past 22 years and in that time I’ve seen first hand the positive impact that Lachlan House has on our community,” Cr Roylance said.

Former Forbes mayor and chair of Parkes Forbes Community Housing, Graeme Miller, also spoke of transformation he had seen when people in need were provided stable housing through his years of involvement.

Michael Jelbart, who has served Lachlan House for 20 years now and been an advocate through its transition, said he was very happy to hand over to the new management who he hopes will be able to take it to the next stage.

Bishop of Wilcannia Forbes, The Most Reverend Columba Macbeth-Green, officially blessed the units and spoke of their importance.

“One of the touchstones for a civilisation is how we look after those who are most vulnerable in our community,” Bishop said.

“If we forget those who are most vulnerable, we lose our soul as a community.

“What we’re celebrating today is actually to respect human life, to respect all the members of our community, especially those who are most vulnerable and in need of our support.

“I thank all those who have poured out their hearts in looking after people

It’s with great pleasure that I will bless and dedicate the ongoing physical, real, bricks and mortar expression of our care for others, our generosity, our Christian faith that helps this.

“Let this place be a reminder to the rest of the community that that’s what we need to do.”