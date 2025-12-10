Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Forbes on Monday night.

Emergency services responded to multiple 000 calls reporting a vehicle accident shortly before 10pm on Monday, NSW Fire and Rescue said through their social media.

A vehicle, with two passengers, had driven into the front of a house in Conridge Street, Forbes Police confirmed.

Paramedics attended and the driver, a 20-year-old female, was taken to Orange hospital with an arm injury.

Firefighters said the occupants of the house were at home, but thankfully there were no reported injuries.

There has, however, been damage to the house.

Central West Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

BREAK-IN

Communications equipment has been stolen in a break-in at a premises on Calarie Road.

Police are investigating the theft, reported between Friday 5 and Saturday 6 December.

They have issues a man with a criminal infringement notice for stealing from a licensed premises on Monday, 8 December.

DRUG POSSESSION

A 50-year-old male is to face court in Forbes charged with possession of a prohibited drug. Police stopped the man about 10pm on Wednesday, 3 December.

They also charged an 18-year-old female with possessing a prohibited drug and driving while licence suspended after vehicle stop and search on Thursday, 4 December.