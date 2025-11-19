It’s more than three years since three-foot-deep water went through Grant Nicholson’s house in the devastating 2022 floods, and he’s more than ready to go home.

He just wants to get his house raised above flood level before he finishes the repairs.

So when the Central West Resilient Homes package was announced a little more than 12 months ago – and house raising was one of the offerings – he didn’t hesitate.

“As soon as the funding was made available for the house raise I applied for that, I jumped through all the hoops there – I’m still jumping,” he said.

After months of going back and forth Grant is this week, at last, hopeful he has a date to see that work happen.

Grant’s experience is one that highlights the lengthy recovery for those impacted by the 2022 floods.

It was only in the lead-up to the flood that Grant actually wasn’t able to take up insurance for his home.

He received his new premium for the year ahead in the August and was shocked to see it had risen to more than $26,000 – the high price attached to insurance against flood in his area of Forbes.

Just a few months later he was moving out as the waters rose - and rose again.

While he's grateful for the pod he was provided after his home was flood-damaged, he's very much looking forward to being back in his house.

“We need to cut through the red tape, it’s just made it so hard for people to recover,” he said.