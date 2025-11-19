It's been a year since the announcement of the Resilient Homes package, and residents affected by the 2022 floods are being urged to connect with the Reconstruction Authority.

Since October 2024, 310 applications have been received from flood-affected home owners and more than 230 home assessments have been completed.

Now the Reconstruction Authority is encouraging flood-affected homeowners who haven't already applied to connect with them between now and 31 March 2026.

Member for Orange Philip Donato, who chairs the Central West Community Leaders Forum, acknowledged the time that has passed since the floods of 2022 that so devastated areas of the central west.

“I know it’s nearly three years and a lot of work’s gone into it to get to this stage but the rubber’s starting to hit the road now,” Mr Donato said.

“The community assets program has been rolled out, the transport component has been rolled out to local councils for the projects they identified and now we’re down to the final component which is the resilient homes package.”

The support has also provided solicitors, through Legal Aid, to provide advice and advocacy for those still working with their insurance companies.

“They’ve had some really good wins,” Mr Donato said.

A spokesperson for NSW Reconstruction Authority described the launch of the $40 million Resilient Homes Program in October 2024 as a major milestone in the region’s recovery.

It’s most recently been complemented by a $2 million commitment to deliver 20 new residential lots in Eugowra, which buyback recipients may consider for rebuilding locally.

The program was designed to keep residents in their communities, the spokesperson said.

“Before launching the Resilient Homes Program, the NSW Government spoke to hundreds of residents who made clear they wanted to stay in their communities and rebuild safely,” they said.

“That’s why the program prioritises practical solutions like home assessments, raising homes or retrofitting them with resilient materials to better withstand future floods.”

Twelve months in, 21 grants had been approved with works completed on eight properties.

Buybacks were part of the program, but only offered to those most at risk in future floods.

Twelve offers have been made – eight of those in Eugowra – with seven offers accepted and four properties already settled.

“Homeowners are supported through the process, including flexible settlement timing, temporary housing, and guidance on rebuilding locally or elsewhere,” the spokesperson said.

THE NUMBERS

$40 million Resilient Homes program, one year on:

Applications: 310

Home assessments: 230

Grants approved: 21

Works completed: Eight (four retrofits, four rebuilds)

Buybacks: Seven offers accepted, four settled

Applications close: 31 March 2026, with the program concluding in June 2027.

Grants available include:

Up to $100,000 for home raising, rebuilding, or relocation

Up to $50,000 for retrofitting

Up to $20,000 for planning and approvals

Hardship provisions allow for waived co-contributions and upfront funding.

Even small upgrades like raising power points or using water-resistant materials are eligible.

Contact the Resilient Homes Program team

Phone 1800 844 085

Email resilienthomesprogram@reconstruction.nsw.gov.au

Go online to www.nsw.gov.au/resilienthomesprogram