Friday was a night to celebrate at the Forbes Business Chamber's 2024 Christmas Carnival.

Down town was transformed as the stores kept the doors open for those looking to get in some Christmas shopping and there was plenty of extra information in the market stalls that lined the streets.

There was free fun, rides and entertainment too.

Students from Forbes North Public School, Preschool, Forbes Public and Bedgerabong Public School provided great entertainment, there was music from Forbes Town Band and Forbes Guitar Academy as well as dance from Kristen's Dance Studio.

Santa came on in to town to hear from the kids about their Christmas wishes and was happy to pose for some photos.

Don't forget to shop local and to scan the QR code to get your entries in for this year's Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas promotion.

There are still prizes to be won, with the final draws to take place on Christmas Eve.